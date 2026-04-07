Sony Pictures Entertainment to Lay Off Hundreds of Staffers in Massive Restructure of Film, TV and Corporate

Sony Pictures Entertainment will layoff hundreds of employees over the next several months as part of a company-wide restructuring of its film, television and corporate divisions.

The restructuring was announced by Sony Pictures CEO Ravi Ahuja in a memo to employees on Tuesday obtained by TheWrap, which can be read below.

“Over the past year, we have sharpened our strategy and clarified where we believe the greatest opportunities exist,” Ahuja wrote. “As we lean into those priorities, we need to operate with greater focus, speed, and alignment to strengthen our differentiated capabilities. To support our growth, we are aligning our organization with where the business is going — not where it has been. That requires changes to how we are structured and where we invest. With that, we are reducing roles in certain areas while increasing focus and investment in others that are most critical to our future.”

“This means that some of our colleagues will be leaving the company. These are difficult decisions. They impact talented people who have contributed meaningfully to our work and culture. We are grateful for their contributions, and our P&O teams are committed to supporting them through this transition,” the memo continued.

According to an individual with knowledge of the decision process, the layoffs are not being done to cut costs but as part of a “targeted and strategic” choice for growth in areas like film and TV adaptations of Playstation games like “God of War” and “Helldivers” and in anime programming both through its streaming service Crunchyroll and in other areas like the upcoming adaptation of the Playstation game “Ghost of Tsushima.”

Outside of video games and anime, Sony has previously undergone layoffs and restructuring in its television division, including consolidating Game Show Network underneath Sony’s Game Show Group led by president Suzanne Prete. Game shows are seen as a major area for growth by Sony, particularly with the hallowed trivia show “Jeopardy!” which has launched spinoffs such as Amazon Prime’s “Pop Culture Jeopardy!” hosted by Colin Jost and a recently launched YouTube Edition.

The restructuring also means closing down other divisions with lower growth potential like its VFX and virtual production studio Pixomondo, which Sony announced would be closing down last month.

While not on the scale of the layoffs seen at other studios that have gone through mergers, the coming layoffs at Sony add to Hollywood’s ongoing downsizing since the pandemic. In 2025, more than 17,000 entertainment jobs were slashed with the total layoffs since 2023 rising to 53,000

The full memo from Ahuja is below:

Good morning,

Today you’ll hear about changes that are starting to roll out across the company, and I’d like to share some context on how we are refining our organization for the next phase of growth.

Over the past year, we have sharpened our strategy and clarified where we believe the greatest opportunities exist. As we lean into those priorities, we need to operate with greater focus, speed, and alignment to strengthen our differentiated capabilities. To support our growth, we are aligning our organization with where the business is going — not where it has been. That requires changes to how we are structured and where we invest.

With that, we are reducing roles in certain areas while increasing focus and investment in others that are most critical to our future. This means that some of our colleagues will be leaving the company. These are difficult decisions. They impact talented people who have contributed meaningfully to our work and culture. We are grateful for their contributions, and our P&O teams are committed to supporting them through this transition.

I know this kind of change can feel uncertain and raise questions. Over the coming months, business leaders will share more detail as plans and priorities take shape. I will also host another Check-In later this month to talk more about the path ahead and answer your questions.

While the industry around us continues to evolve, we are uniquely well positioned for this moment. The demonstrated value of our independent television and film studios offers us the flexibility to move with the market — to partner broadly, match projects with the right platforms, and support our creative partners in bringing great stories to life. Furthermore, we are underpinned by strong franchises and brands. And our connectivity to the broader Sony Group ecosystem centers us for accelerated growth in anime and game IP adaptations.

This organizational shift is about reorienting to thrive in a changing industry. By aligning our structure and resources more closely with our strategic priorities, we will move forward with greater clarity and momentum and be better equipped for innovation and resilience.

Thank you for your continued commitment and for supporting one another.

Ravi