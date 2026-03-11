Sony Pictures TV’s Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman to Exit, Katherine Pope Expands Purview to Add Nonfiction Division

Sony Pictures TV nonfiction heads Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman will exit the studio as Katherine Pope expands her purview to include the nonfiction division.

Holzman, who served as president of nonfiction, and Aaron Saidman, who served as co-president of nonfiction, will transition out of their roles at Sony Pictures Television as they pursue their next entrepreneurial venture, chairman Keith Le Goy told staff Wednesday.

In their place, Pope, who currently serves as president of Sony Pictures Television Studios, will absorb the nonfiction sector alongside her other responsibilities of overseeing the studio’s scripted and kids businesses.

“Over the past four years, Eli and Aaron have played a critical role in shaping and expanding our nonfiction portfolio. Their leadership elevated the division and enhanced our slate during a period of significant industry change. We are grateful for their partnership and look forward to continuing to work together in the future,” Le Goy wrote in a memo to staffers.



“Katherine has built an incredible track record of bringing premium content to market and building enduring partnerships with top-tier talent that has consistently positioned the studio at the forefront of the industry,” the memo continued.

Le Goy cited the move to helping “further align our creative operations, accelerate collaboration across teams and enable us to unlock greater long-term value across the portfolio.”

The nonfiction division for Sony Pictures TV includes companies including Sharp Entertainment, Embassy Row, B17 Entertainment, 19 Entertainment, This Machine, Maxine Productions, Brass Monkeys Media and Rebel Minds Media, which are behind series like “American Idol,” “Shark Tank,” the “90 Day Fiancé” franchise, “Watch What Happens Live,” “Extracted,” “On Brand with Jimmy Fallon,” “Quiet on Set,” “Martha” and the upcoming unscripted adaptation of “Clue.”

“With Katherine’s leadership and the strength of our creative teams, we are well positioned to build on this momentum and continue growing the nonfiction business,” Le Goy concluded.