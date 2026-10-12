Spectrum Chief Commercial Officer Adam Ray, Chief Marketing Officer Sharon Peters to Exit

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Spectrum’s Chief Commercial Officer Adam Ray and Chief Marketing Officer Sharon Peters will exit the company at the end of the year as part of a restructuring.

In an email obtained by TheWrap, Spectrum Chief Operating Officer Nick Jeffery said the “simpler, flatter, operating structure” would allow it to “get closer to our customers, to move faster with fewer layers, and to focus on our two biggest priorities – returning to core Internet growth and improving customer service.”

The move comes as Spectrum’s parent company Charter Communications is looking to exceed $1 billion in cost savings after closing its $34.5 billion merger with rival Cox in August and faces an increasingly challenging competitive environment.

“I am increasingly convinced that our unmatched scale in broadband internet, our distinctive video assets and attractive mobile offer are market advantages,” Jeffery said. “However, in recent years we have failed to marshal those advantages into a winning strategy and have underperformed the markets, and our own expectations.”

“Our new organizational structure means we can move faster, be clearer about who is accountable, and more quickly fix the things that get in the way of our customers and our people,” he added. “We have a huge opportunity in front of us. I am determined that we will deliver The Great Cable Comeback. Now we need to go after it and I’m excited to get started with all of you.”

Ray has spent over 20 years at Spectrum in increasingly senior roles across sales and field operations, including leading the company’s Florida region for nearly three years.

He has served as Chief Commercial Officer since 2022, overseeing marketing, residential sales, Spectrum Business and Community Solutions. His team has led the commercial strategy around SpectrumOne, the company’s $1,000 savings guarantee, and video packages built around Xumo Stream Box. They also recently introduced Spectrum to customers in former Cox markets.

Meanwhile, Peters joined Spectrum in 2016 and helped launch the brand after the Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks transactions.

Over the course of her nearly five year tenure, she has led brand strategy, advertising, customer insights, media planning and creative for residential, Spectrum Business and Community Solutions. Peters introduced Life Unlimited in 2024, oversaw the launch of Spectrum Mobile in 2018 and most recently oversaw the rebrand and launch of the company’s products to former Cox customers.

Simon Cassels will serve as Interim Chief Marketing Officer while a search for Peters’ replacement is underway. Ray’s role will not be filled.

Though Ray and Peters are exiting, Jeffery emphasized that most roles won’t change under the restructuring. However, he noted that some reporting lines would.

In addition to Cassels, Jeffery’s direct reports will include Customer Operations head Cliff Hagan, Field Operations head Tom Monaghan, Spectrum Consumer head Christian Ruiz, Spectrum Business head Keith Dardis and Business Planning and Business Intelligence head Paul Woelk.

Spectrum Wholesale, head Jeff Breaux will also serve as a direct report, though the business, which includes RapidScale and Segra, will remain operationally separate.

Meanwhile, Paul Marchand will continue to serve as head of human resources and will also stand in as HR leader for Jeffery until the new role is filled. Marchand will continue to report to Charter CEO Chris Winfrey. A search is also underway for a head of integration and Spectrum is finalizing the selection for a chief of staff.