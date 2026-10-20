Starz Programming Restored on Verizon Fios

Starz programming has been restored on Verizon Fios after the two companies reached a new carriage deal.
“We are pleased to have reached a mutually beneficial agreement that brings Starz’s premium programming to Verizon Fios customers,” Starz Networks president Alison Hoffman said in a statement. “We remain committed to delivering bold storytelling for women and underrepresented audiences and to serving viewers who value our distinctive programming.”
The deal ends a programming blackout that began on Oct. 1 after the two sides were unable to reach a new agreement before the expiration of their previous contract.
At the time, Hoffman had accused Verizon of being “unproductive in progressing towards a mutually beneficial outcome.” Verizon responded at the time by saying it remained “actively engaged in constructive discussions,” adding that “using public warnings to create concern among subscribers is an unnecessary pressure tactic.”
The distribution agreement, which covers all Starz channels, Starz on Demand and the Starz app, gives subscribers access to programming including the full “Power Universe” and upcoming “Power: Origins,” the drama series “Fightland,” “Outlander” and prequel “Outlander: Blood of my Blood,” the upcoming season of “P-Valley,” “S.W.A.T. Exiles,” and the thriller “Tip Toe.”
Starz also offers movies including “Michael,” the Jason Statham-led thriller “Shelter,” the Jake Gyllenhaal, Henry Cavill and Eiza González-led thriller “In the Grey” and the Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas-led musical comedy “Power Ballad.”
Though it no longer breaks out subscribers on a quarterly basis, Starz last disclosed a total of 12.7 million streaming subscribers and 5 million linear TV subscribers as of February.