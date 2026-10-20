Starz Programming Restored on Verizon Fios

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Starz programming has been restored on Verizon Fios after the two companies reached a new carriage deal.

“We are pleased to have reached a mutually beneficial agreement that brings Starz’s premium programming to Verizon Fios customers,” Starz Networks president Alison Hoffman said in a statement. “We remain committed to delivering bold storytelling for women and underrepresented audiences and to serving viewers who value our distinctive programming.”