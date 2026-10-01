Verizon Fios Customers Lose Starz After ‘Unproductive’ Carriage Dispute Negotiations

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Verizon Fios customers woke up Thursday morning without access to Starz, with the network president accusing the service provider of being unwilling to negotiate a carriage renewal agreement.

“Despite extensive efforts by Starz to reach a renewal agreement and preserve uninterrupted access for Verizon Fios customers, Verizon has chosen to remove Starz. Verizon has mischaracterized our position, shown an unwillingness to negotiate and has been unproductive in progressing towards a mutually beneficial outcome,” Starz Networks President Alison Hoffman said in a late Wednesday statement. “Starz is one of the few remaining independent entertainment companies in a marketplace increasingly dominated by large media and telecommunications conglomerates. “

“For decades, we have invested in storytelling that reflects a broad range of voices, experiences and perspectives, while championing creators and audiences that have historically been underrepresented in mainstream entertainment. Verizon’s decision to drop Starz deprives its customers of access to a unique slate of programming that cannot be found anywhere else and leaves viewers with fewer choices,” she continued. “We stand ready to reach a fair agreement that restores Starz to Verizon customers as quickly as possible.”

Without a renewal in place, Verizon Fios users no longer have access to Starz’s channels, as well as Starz On Demand nor the Starz app after the parties’ prior licensing deal expired at midnight (however, hopeful viewers can still sign up for the premium network separately via streaming).

In its own Wednesday statement, Verizon stated: “It is disappointing that Starz has chosen to publicly signal a potential channel removal while Verizon remains actively engaged in constructive discussions. Using public warnings to create concern among subscribers is an unnecessary pressure tactic.”

“Verizon is committed to offering a wide variety of diverse programming across our lineup, while also protecting our viewers from unjustified price increases. Starz is attempting to use public pressure to force higher rates on our customers which would directly drive up monthly bills for the families we serve,” the company added before the blackout. “Starz channels remain fully accessible today, and we encourage Starz to focus on completing a fair agreement at the negotiating table rather than causing concern for viewers.”

Following reports of the initial carriage dispute, “Power” boss 50 Cent called out the Verizon Communications CEO for his part in the service disruption.

“New beef alert. If you’re in NY or NJ you won’t be able to see the ‘Power’ universe or other shows I produce for Starz because this shit head Dan Schulman decided there is no need for diversity,” the franchise star and EP shared on Instagram. “He said no one watches Starz in NY or NJ.”