‘Power: Legacy’ Greenlit at Starz With Joseph Sikora and Michael Rainey Jr. Returning

Starz is staying in the “Power” business, greenlighting eight-episode drama series “Power: Legacy” set within the iconic tentpole franchise.

Plus, Joseph Sikora and Michael Rainey Jr. are set to reprise their roles as Tommy and Tariq, respectively, after leading prior spinoffs “Power Book IV: Force” and “Power Book II: Ghost.”

“Power never dies, and this chapter is our biggest yet,” executive producer Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson said in a Thursday statement. “Fans have been waiting to see Tariq and Tommy together, and now they’re taking over New York City. Bringing Joseph and Michael back together is special, they’ve turned these characters into true icons of the ‘Power’ universe.”

“I’m thrilled to reunite with Starz to bring this latest chapter of the ‘Power’ Universe to fans and especially proud to be entrusted with continuing Tommy and Tariq’s story as showrunner on ‘Power: Legacy,’” showrunner Gary Lennon added. “It’s going to be electrifying to see if these two men can share the city, the game and the intoxicating drug known as Power.”

“The fans have spoken, and we listened,” Kathryn Busby, president of Original Programming at Starz, echoed. “Power doesn’t die, it evolves with its audience, and for over a decade the ‘Power’ Universe has remained at the forefront of culture. We’re thrilled to reunite Joseph and Michael to deliver a new chapter that fuses the franchise’s iconic legacy with bold, boundary-pushing storytelling.”

The original “Power” series ran for six seasons from 2014 through 2020, ultimately leading to 12 additional seasons across the Power Universe, with “Power: Origins” still to come.

However, unlike its predecessors, “Power: Legacy” will be a co‑production between Starz and Lionsgate Television, allowing the pay-TV network to “participate fully in the ancillary and downstream revenue opportunities.”