‘Power: Origins’ Prequel Series Greenlit at Starz, Adds ‘Raising Kanan’ Star MeKai Curtis

Starz has ordered 18 episodes of a new “Power” prequel series, following the action-packed rise of two young dealers, Ghost and Tommy.

“Power: Origins” will expand the “Power” universe, as the teenage entrepreneurs on the rise make their mark on the New York City streets. This series will explore a new time period and allow fans to glimpses into the grit necessary for these young men determined to become legends.

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” star MeKai Curtis will join the cast, reprising his role as Kanan Stark in the new prequel series. Casting for a young Ghost and Tommy, originally played by Omari Hardwick and Joseph Sikora respectively, is yet to be announced.

“I’m excited to continue to explore the origin stories of the Power Universe’s founding fathers,” said Sascha Penn, showrunner, writer and executive producer. “Ghost and Tommy’s backstories have fueled years of constant fascination and speculation among fans, and I’m thrilled to be able to answer some long-held questions and share new layers of the story that viewers won’t see coming.”

Sascha Penn will serve as showrunner, writer and executive producer for “Power: Origins.” He previously worked in the “Power” universe as the creator, showrunner and executive producer of “Raising Kanan.”

Courtney A. Kemp, creator and showrunner of the original “Power” series, will executive produce the new spinoff for her production company, End of Episode. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Mark Canton, Chris Selak and Pete Chatmon will also executive produce the series. Lionsgate Television will produce “Power: Origins” for STARZ.

“Origins” is the fourth spinoff series in the “Power” universe, joining “Power Book II: Ghost,” “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” and “Power Book IV: Force.” “Force” will air its final season this fall, and “Raising Kanan” has wrapped production on its fifth and final season. The original “Power” series ran from 2014 to 2020.

“Our fans have been asking for Ghost and Tommy’s origins story since we first met them in Power — and with the launch of this series, we’re delivering in a big way,” President of Original Programming for Starz Kathryn Busby said.