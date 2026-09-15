Starz Networks President Alison Hoffman Renews Contract Through 2029

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Starz president Alison Hoffman will remain at the helm of the network for another three years.

Hoffman has renewed her contract with Starz Networks to remain as the president through 2029, Starz Entertainment disclosed in a SEC filing on Tuesday.

Her new deal began on Aug. 6 and extends until Dec. 31, 2029, and she will continue to report to CEO Jeff Hirsch. Under the contract, Hoffman will receive an annual base salary of $1.485 million with eligibility for bonuses.

Hirsch also extended his contract with Starz through 2028 in November 2025, and his annual base pay is set at $1.55 million.

Hoffman’s purview expands across programming, business revenue and operational focuses for Starz Networks, and she oversees all content acquisitions and key network operations including distribution, marketing, publicity, product development, analytics and program planning.

Hoffman was on the marketing side at Starz during the “Outlander” launch, and recently reflected on the show’s trajectory in a guest column for TheWrap. She noted the reaction to the “Outlander” launch was “immediate and overwhelming. Fans took to social media, sharing their reactions and affection.”

“Over time, they formed friendships, traveled together, and supported one another’s lives and ambitions,” she wrote. “They didn’t just watch the show; ‘Outlander’ became entwined with who they were and who they were becoming. In the process, they radically reinvented what fandom looked like. Their commitment wasn’t merely about consumption; it played out off their screens, in their pilgrimages to Scotland, in causes they championed and in their very real connection to one another.”