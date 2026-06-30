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‘Bone Parish’ TV Adaptation in the Works at Starz

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson EPs the series take on the graphic novel with co-showrunners Diane Ademu-John and Declan de Barra

"Bone Parish" book art. (Credit: BOOM! Studios)
"Bone Parish" book art. (Credit: BOOM! Studios)

A “Bone Parish” TV adaptation has landed development at Starz, with frequent collaborator Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson among its executive producers.

“In the dark underworld of New Orleans, the Winters family builds an empire around a powerful new drug — crafted from the ashes of the dead — that grants users vivid, haunting visions of the past,” a synopsis for the project reads. “But as demand surges, rival factions, deadly secrets, and supernatural forces close in, pulling them deeper into a violent and inescapable nightmare of crime, horror, and family legacy.”

The series is based on the hit supernatural crime graphic novel by Cullen Bunn and Jonas Scharf, which was published by BOOM! Studios. Jackson executive produces through his G-Unit Film & Television banner, while Diane Ademu-John and Declan de Barra (“Dune: Prophecy,” “The Witcher: Blood Origin) join as EPs and co-showrunners. Stephen Christy and Mette Norkjaer also executive produce from BOOM! Studios.

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“I’ve always been drawn to stories that break the mold, and ‘Bone Parish’ does exactly that. It takes crime, family, and power, and mixes it with something dark and supernatural, in a way that feels fresh. Exploring what happens when the world of the living gets mixed up with the world of the dead, this story has incredible depth, and we’re building a series that’s going to keep audiences locked in from the first episode,” Jackson said in a statement.

“We love going on new journeys with Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson, and this one is unlike anything we’ve done before: a world steeped in horror, and the supernatural, but still grounded in the family and crime storytelling our audience can’t get enough of. It’s a wild, bold swing, and exactly the kind of risk we want to be taking,” Kathryn Busby, Starz original programming president, said in a statement.

“Bone Parish” is the latest project as Starz aims to bolster its slate with fully owned TV projects. The network recently announced a “Wolf King” adaptation in the works. It also adds one more project to Starz’s collaboration with Jackson, which includes the “Power” franchise and new drama series “Fightland,” premiering July 31.

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Jose Alejandro Bastidas

Jose Alejandro Bastidas is TheWrap’s TV editor. Previously, he worked as assistant arts & entertainment editor at the San Francisco Chronicle. He also served as a staff writer at PopCulture.com, based in Nashville, and as food reporter and digital producer at The Desert Sun (a Gannett publication) based in Palm Springs. He has a BA…

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