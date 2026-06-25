‘The Wolf King’ TV Adaptation in the Works at Starz

Bestselling romantasy book series “The Wolf King” has landed at Starz and is in active development with Tanya Saracho (“Vida”) set as showrunner and executive producer.

Author Lauren Palphreyman will be an executive producer on the show based on her book series. Starz optioned all three books in the series, including “The Wolf King,” “The Night Prince” and the upcoming release “The Wolf Queen.”

The project brings Saracho back to the network after her work on “Vida,” the Mexican-American coming-of-age sister drama, which ran from 2018 to 2020.

“Coming back home to Starz with ‘The Wolf King’ is a full-circle moment for me,” Saracho said. “This book has been my obsession since I first found it as an indie release over a year ago, and I’ve been lovingly championing it ever since.”

“While Lauren Palphreyman’s beautiful book series is an exciting departure from the genre I’m typically known for, getting to adapt it for the network that housed ‘Vida’ for three seasons just feels destined to be,” she added. “I couldn’t be more ecstatic to finally share my love for this story with the world!”

Saracho is represented by UTA, Writ Large and Felker McGinnis & Ryan. The showrunner previously had another series in development with the network “Lovesong,” a half-hour drama that followed two Mexican-American childhood friends living in London as they both become entangled in a love-triangle with the same singer-songwriter.

The Starz adaptation of “The Wolf King” will follow Aurora as she uncovers her own wild strength after being abducted in the romance-fantasy series. She finds herself in a lethal love triangle, forcing her to decide whether she’s a prize to be claimed or the master of her own destiny, according to a logline from the network.

“With the rich world Lauren Palphreyman has created in ‘The Wolf King’ and our longstanding relationship with Tanya — whose instinct for sexy, nuanced storytelling is unmatched — we’re excited to bring this saga to screen with all the heat and heart it deserves,” Kathryn Busby, president of original programming for Starz, said.

The first book “The Wolf King” in the trilogy came out in September 2023. “The Night Prince,” which became an instant Sunday Times bestseller, was released in April 2025. The third sequel will debut later this year.