Starz has given the greenlight to a new series from “Vida” creator Tanya Saracho.

“Lovesong,” which is currently in development, is a half-hour drama that will follow two Mexican American childhood friends living in London as they both become entangled in a torturous love-triangle with the same captivating singer-songwriter. A love story born out of betrayal and paid for with the cost of friendship.

“Steeped in the East London music scene, the series embarks on a cinematic contemplation of love, sex, identity, purpose and the price of happiness,” a description for the series reads.

“This story is very much a child of the pandemic, born from those times when we were yearning for love stories to soothe the soul and light the way through the dark times. This is also when the light of Johnny Flynn’s music found me and lit the way into the story. While I spent five months in London, Johnny was generous enough to lead me through his lived experience of the East London music scene, which now comprises the world of ‘Lovesong,'” Saracho said in a statement. “It’s wonderful to be coming home to Starz to conceive of my new story of love, a place that truly nurtured and supported me while I crafted the love story of the two Hernandez sisters in ‘Vida,’ and I couldn’t be happier to return to bring this new narrative to life.”

In addition to penning the series, Saracho will also executive produce through her overall deal with UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. Christine Dávila will be co-executive producer under her production banner Ojalá Productions. Musician and actor Johnny Flynn will also co-executive produce and serve as composer.

“Lovesong” will be produced by UCP and Lionsgate Television for Starz. Senior Vice President of Original Programming, Kathryn Tyus-Adair will oversee the series on behalf of Starz. Directors of Development Liz Wile and Ebonie Hicklin are overseeing for UCP, and Executive Vice President & Head of Scripted Development, Scott Herbst and Senior Vice President, Jocelyn Sabo will both oversee for Lionsgate Television.