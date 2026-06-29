‘S.W.A.T. Exiles’ Lands at Starz, Will Premiere This Fall

“S.W.A.T. Exiles” will hit airwaves this fall on Starz.

The spinoff series, which Sony Pictures Television Studios gave a straight-to-series 10-episode order without a firm distribution home, will air on Starz in the U.S. after the company struck a deal with the network.

After a high-profile mission goes sideways, Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson (Shemar Moore) is pulled out of forced retirement to lead a last-chance experimental S.W.A.T. unit made up of untested, unpredictable young recruits. Hondo must bridge a generational divide, navigate clashing personalities and turn a squad of outsiders into a team capable of protecting the city — and saving the program that made him who he is.

The show will premiere on Sept. 25 with select international territories premiering day-and-date. New episodes will air weekly on Fridays and stream on the Starz app and across all Starz streaming and on-demand platforms.

Sony has secured distribution deals for “S.W.A.T. Exiles” across every major region, including Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

“S.W.A.T. Exiles” stars Moore, Lucy Barrett (“Deep Water”), Adain Bradley (“Warfare”), Zyra Gorecki (“La Brea”), Freddy Miyares (“When They See Us”) and Ronen Rubinstein (“9-1-1: Lone Star”). Original cast members Jay Harrington and Patrick St. Esprit will return, reprising their roles as Sergeant David “Deacon” Kay and Commander Robert Hicks, respectively. David Lim will also return as Victor Tan in the penultimate episode.

Jason Ning serves as showrunner and executive producer. Additional executive producers include Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty of Original Film, Moore, James Scura and Jon Cowan. SPT produces and distributes the 10-episode series globally.

Developed on spec, “S.W.A.T. Exiles” was produced through a unique partnership between Sony Pictures Television Studios, led by President Katherine Pope, and SPT’s global distribution organization, led by Co-Presidents Jason Spivak and Mike Wald.

“The response to ‘S.W.A.T. Exiles’ has been extraordinary and is a testament to the strength of the franchise, as well as the passion and commitment of Shemar Moore, Jason Ning and Neal H. Moritz, who have been outstanding partners throughout the process,” said Keith Le Goy, Chairman, Sony Pictures Television. “As we continue to expand the S.W.A.T. universe, this project reflects our broader strategy of making bold investments in premium IP and leveraging our independent studio model to identify opportunities, move quickly and maximize value around the world. The commitment from Starz, combined with robust worldwide sales, validates both the franchise’s lasting appeal and the strength of Sony’s global business.”

“’S.W.A.T. Exiles’ is coming in hot! I couldn’t be more excited that Starz is bringing this next chapter to audiences in the U.S. A huge thank you to Sony Pictures Television for believing in this franchise and continuing to invest in what we’ve built together. What makes this moment even more special is that we’re reaching audiences in all major territories worldwide. Fans everywhere will get to experience this epic new ride together,” said ‘S.W.A.T. Exiles’ star Shemar Moore.

“’S.W.A.T. Exiles’ engages a deeply passionate fanbase that aligns strongly with our audience,” said Alison Hoffman, President, Starz Networks. “We’re thrilled to join forces with Sony to be the first place U.S. fans can experience this thrilling new chapter in the franchise.”