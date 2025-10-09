‘S.W.A.T. Exiles’ Starts Production on Spinoff in LA, Uniting New and Legacy Cast Members

Production has commenced on Sony’s “S.W.A.T. Exiles” series in Los Angeles, uniting “S.W.A.T” favorite Shemar Moore with a new crop of up-and-comers.

The cast posed for a picture in the show’s merchandise on their first day on set. In this spinoff, Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson (Moore) is brought back to the S.W.A.T. team to lead an experimental unit made up of untested, unpredictable young recruits. It is up to Hondo to bridge the generational divide and salvage the legacy of the program that defined his career.

“After eight incredible years of defying the odds and entertaining the world, we’re about to take the franchise to a whole new level—bigger, better and edgier,” Moore said. “With a fresh cast and a darker, more intense Hondo, we’re ready to bring this story to life and show you what we’ve created together. Thanks to the fans and Sony for keeping us alive, you won’t want to miss what’s next!”

The series stars Moore alongside newcomers Lucy Barrett, Adain Bradley, Zyra Gorecki, Freddy Miyares and Ronen Rubinstein. “S.W.A.T.” series regulars Jay Harrington and Patrick St. Esprit will make a return for the pilot episode, reprising their roles as Sergeant David ‘Deacon’ Kay and Commander Robert Hicks.

“It’s been electric being back on set,” showrunner Jason Ning said. “You can feel the creative energy shift. We’re honoring what made ‘S.W.A.T.’ great while reinventing it through this scrappier, more character-driven lens. The new cast came in hungry, the crew’s firing on all cylinders, and it already feels like ‘Exiles’ has its own heartbeat.”

Ning will serve as showrunner and EP alongside executive producers Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty of Original Film, James Scura, Jon Cowan and Moore. The series will be distributed by Sony Pictures Television, but it has not yet found its streaming home.

The original “S.W.A.T.” series reached over 1 billion hours watched worldwide, landing in the top 10 out of 47 countries throughout its eight-season run from 2017 to 2025.