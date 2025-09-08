Jay Harrington, Patrick St. Esprit Join Shemar Moore in ‘S.W.A.T. Exiles’ Spinoff

Fan favorites Jay Harrington and Patrick St. Esprit will reprise their roles from “S.W.A.T.” in the upcoming “S.W.A.T. Exiles” spinoff series.

Sergeant David ‘Deacon’ Kay (Harrington) and Commander Robert Hicks (St. Esprit) are confirmed to appear in the pilot episode of the upcoming Sony Pictures Television spinoff, TheWrap has learned. The duo will join previously announced cast member Shemar Moore, who will reprise his role as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson after his eight-season run on the original series.

After a high-profile mission does not go as planned, Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson (Moore) is brought back onto the force and out of retirement to lead an experimental SWAT unit. Hondo is responsible for turning this unpredictable group of young recruits into a impenetrable squad, who could save the program that defined his career.

Both Harrington and St. Esprit starred as series regulars on all eight seasons of “S.W.A.T.” Harrington is also well known for his role as Ted Crisp in the comedy series “Better Off Ted” and for his recurring role in “Desperate Housewives.” St. Esprit has appeared in several feature films including “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” and “The Fate of the Furious.” His latest television performances include “The Shield,” “Scandal” and “Saving Grace.”

Sony Pictures Television will produce and distribute the 10-episode “S.W.A.T.” spinoff with production set to begin in Los Angeles later this month, employing several original crew members who worked on the original series since 2017.

Jason Ning will serve as showrunner and executive producer for “S.W.A.T. Exiles.” Additional executive producers include Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty of Original Film, Moore, James Scura, and Jon Cowan.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with Sony to bring ‘S.W.A.T. Exiles’ to life,” Ning said. “It’s an incredible honor to carry forward the legacy of a show that fans around the world have come to love. Working with Shemar Moore, who defines what it means to be a leading man, and introducing a new generation of characters into this world is a dream.”