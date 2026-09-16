Steve Roy Joins CAA

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Agent Steve Roy has joined Creative Artists Agency (CAA) Motion Picture Literary department, the agency announced Tuesday.

Roy comes to the agency from Buchwald, where he began his career as an assistant. He was promoted to agent in 2023.

While at Buchwald, Roy represented a distinguished roster of writers and directors including Juan Pablo González (“Dos Estaciones”), Nicholas Colia (“Griffin in Summer”), Alan Scott Neal (“Last Straw”), Luke Shanahan (“Rabbit”), Kasper Møller Rask (“Nordland ’99”), John Strauss (“There’s Something About Mary”), Scott Rashap (“Toru”).

He is based out of CAA’s Los Angeles office and reports to Motion Picture Literary department co-heads Dan Rabinow and Ida Ziniti.

In other CAA news, earlier this summer, the agency and TPG’s Integrated Media Company (IMC) have launched Compound Creative Holdings, a $250 million holding company aimed at acquiring and scaling businesses in the creator economy.

The new venture is designed to “acquire, operate, and grow a portfolio of leading Creator Economy businesses” while providing “patient capital, operational infrastructure, and commercial edge” to creators and entrepreneurs building media-driven companies.

According to the companies, Compound will partner with “the artists, entrepreneurs and independent voices of today who are reshaping entertainment.”

CAA executives Kevin Huvane, Jim Burtson and Maya Ho, along with IMC leaders Jon Miller, Ori Winitzer and Ben Loffredo, will oversee the venture as part of an executive committee. Tucker Brown, a longtime strategic advisor in the creator economy, will serve as managing partner following launch. CAA Creators agent Andrew Graham and CAA strategic development executive Adam Goldstein will act as advisors.