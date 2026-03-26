SXSW Names Former Variety Critic Peter Debruge as Director of the Film & TV Festival

Peter Debruge, the former Chief Film Critic at Variety, has been named Director of the SXSW Film & TV Festival and will assume the role beginning April 6, the festival announced Thursday.

Claudette Godfrey, the former VP, Film & TV, is stepping down from her role leading the SXSW Film & TV Festival after nearly 20 years with the organization.

Debruge will assume leadership of the festival, bringing decades of experience covering and shaping the global film industry. He joins SXSW from Variety, where he spent 20 years and served as the third ever Chief Film Critic in the brand’s more than 100 year history, writing more than 2,000 reviews and covering major international film festivals for the last decade. Debruge was knighted by France in the Order of Arts and Letters for his work. As a leading voice in film criticism and programming, Debruge brings a deep understanding of both global cinema and the evolving media landscape.

The role also marks a return to Texas for Debruge, who grew up in Waco and studied film at the University of Texas at Austin. Early in his career, he co-edited the entertainment section of The Daily Texan alongside former SXSW Film head Matt Dentler and contributed to The Austin Chronicle, where he covered SXSW in the late 1990s. He brings a longstanding connection to the event and the Austin creative community, along with experience serving on juries at festivals including Cannes, São Paulo, and Reykjavik, and as a co-founder of the Animation Is Film Festival.

“Peter brings a unique perspective and a deep passion for storytelling that aligns closely with SXSW’s mission,” said Jenny Connelly, Director in Charge at SXSW, said in a statement. “We’re excited for him to build on the strong foundation that Claudette established and lead the festival into its next chapter.”

“There’s a certain poetry to this appointment, which brings me back to the festival that is nearest and dearest to my heart, in the place I spent my formative years,” Debruge added. “I’ve been attending SXSW for nearly three decades during which time, I’ve seen SXSW grow and evolve into a world-class film festival. I’m in awe and admiration of the groundbreaking creative work done by Matt Dentler, Janet Pierson and Claudette Godfrey, and am honored to be joining the team to carry forward SXSW’s legacy of championing visionary voices. I will be eternally grateful to Variety for 20 incredible years, which taught me so much about the film industry and allowed me to travel the world, from Tokyo to Cannes, discovering all the great filmmakers (and festivals) the world has to offer.”

More to come…