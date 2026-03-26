‘The Madison’ Scores Taylor Sheridan’s Biggest Series Launch With 8 Million Views in 10 Days

“The Madison” scored the biggest first season launch that a Taylor Sheridan series has ever seen.

Following its March 14 debut, which saw its first three episodes launch on Paramount+, “The Madison” tallied up 8 million views in its first ten days, per internal metrics for domestic viewership. Those 10 days also saw the debut of its second batch of episodes on March 21, culminating the six-episode first installment.

The series, which stars Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell, also marks the biggest freshman launch for one of Sheridan’s series among women over 35.

Per Luminate, “The Madison” marks the No. 1 original season by views among streaming originals for its first week of release, during the week of March 13.

While “The Madison” hasn’t been officially renewed for a second season, Russell let it slip early on that a second season had already been filmed to allow for his continued involvement in the “Godzilla” series.

In addition to Pfeiffer and Russell, “The Madison” stars Beau Garrett (“Firefly Lane”), Elle Chapman (“A Man Called Otto”), Patrick J. Adams (“Suits”), Amiah Miller (“War for the Planet of the Apes”), Alaina Pollack (“The Surrender”), Ben Schnetzer (“3 Body Problem”), Kevin Zegers (“Power”), Rebecca Spence (“Lady in the Lake”), Danielle Vasinova (“1923”), Matthew Fox (“Lost”) and Will Arnett (“Is This Thing On?”).

Produced by Paramount Television Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions, “The Madison” is executive produced by Sheridan, Pfeiffer, Russell, David C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Christina Alexandra Voros, Michael Friedman and Keith Cox. Voros also directs all six episodes of the debut season.