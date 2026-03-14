‘The Madison’ Cast and Character Guide: Meet the Clyburns

Your latest Taylor Sheridan obsession is here. And this time he’s showing his softer side.

“The Madison,” which premieres on Saturday on Paramount+ with three episodes, follows a family that is dealing with unspeakable grief, navigating their way from the concrete canyons of New York City to the wide-open fields of Montana. Along the way, there are many laughs and just as many tears.

It’s nuanced and surprising, with Sheridan (who wrote every single episode) trading his usual thrills for actual feels. That’s right. You are going to have to confront your emotions. And you will like it.

But who populates “The Madison?”

Meet Sheridan’s latest A-list cast of curious characters.

Paramount+ Michelle Pfeiffer as Stacy Clyburn Michelle Pfeiffer plays Stacy Clyburn, the matriarch of the Clyburn family, whose life of affluence and ease is upended by a paradigm-shifting tragedy, forcing her to travel to Montana with her family. They are a long way from their posh New York City life. Pfeiffer, of course, is a legendary actress whose career began way back in the late 1970’s and whose notable credits include “Dangerous Liaisons,” “The Fabulous Baker Boys,” “Batman Returns,” “The Age of Innocence” and “What Lies Beneath.” She is also a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Hope Van Dyne, Hank Pym’s wife and the original Wasp. Read Next

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Kurt Russell as Preston Clyburn Kurt Russell plays Preston Clyburn, Stacy’s husband and the patriarch of the family. Russell is, like Pfeiffer, an actual legend. He started acting when he was just a kid, appearing in early live-action Disney movies (“Kurt Russell” was reportedly the last words Walt spoke in the hospital before passing away). As an adult, Russell is perhaps most fondly remembered for his collaborations with director John Carpenter, who directed him in “Escape from New York,” “The Thing,” “Big Trouble in Little China,” “Escape from L.A.” and the TV miniseries “Elvis” (it’s really good). Other Russell favorites include “Overboard,” “Backdraft,” “Unlawful Entry,” “Tombstone,” “Stargate,” “Breakdown,” and several Quentin Tarantino collaborations – “Death Proof,” “The Hateful Eight” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (where he appeared and also provided the narration). He is also part of the MCU, as Ego the Living Planet, Star-Lord’s father, and the “Fast and Furious” franchise as mysterious operative Mr. Nobody.

Matthew Fox as Paul Clyburn Matthew Fox is Paul Clyburn, Preston’s brother and Stacy’s brother-in-law, whose life has also been stained by tragedy. Fox is perhaps best remembered for his small-screen work on “Party of Five” (142 episodes) and “Lost” (113 episodes). He has also appeared in movies like “Smokin’ Aces,” “We Are Marshall,” “Speed Racer,” “World War Z” and “Bone Tomahawk,” a very cool horror western where he worked alongside Russell. Zounds!

Beau Garrett as Abigail Reese Beau Garrett plays Abigail Reese, Stacy and Preston’s oldest daughter, who is recently divorced and has two young daughters of her own. You might remember her from the “Criminal Minds” universe, where she played Gina La Salle on both the mainline show and “Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior.” He also had roles on “The Good Doctor,” “Firefly Lane,” “CSI: NY” and “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce.” On the film side she appeared in Terrence Malick’s “Knight of Cups” and real heads will know her as Gem, a helpful program, in Joseph Kosinski’s “Tron: Legacy.”

Amiah Miller as Brigitte Reese Amiah Miller plays Bridgette Reese, Abigail’s older daughter. The young actress already has an impressive CV. You’ll probably remember as mute human Nova in Matt Reeves’ brilliant “War for the Planet of the Apes.” She’s also appeared in “My Best Friend’s Exorcism,” which you can watch on Prime Video, and in a 2016 episode of “MacGyver.” Read Next

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Elle Chapman as Paige McIntosh Elle Chapman is Paige McIntosh, Stacy and Preston’s younger daughter, who is married to the well-meaning Russell McIntosh (Patrick J. Adams). She is sweet and a little ditzy and has a somewhat contentious relationship with her older sister. And the country does not suit her. “The Madison” is Chapman’s first big role, but she has appeared in plenty of shorts and had a brief role in Tom Hanks’ “A Man Called Otto.” Expect her in lots of things in the future, she is the clear breakout from “The Madison.”

Rebecca Spence as Liliana Weeks Rebecca Spence as Liliana Weeks, Stacy’s socialite friend in New York City. Soon enough, of course, she too is summoned to Montana. Spence is a hard-working character actress who has appeared in everything from “Public Enemies” to “Contagion” to “Man of Steel” and the 2021 version of “Candyman.”