Home > Industry News > Business

Tegna C-Suite Loses Key Execs Amid Nexstar Merger Battle

“We’re grateful to the departing Tegna leaders, who have chosen to resign from their roles,” a company spokesperson says

Nexstar, Tegna
Nexstar and Tegna logos (Credit: Nexstar/Tegna)

As the Nexstar-Tegna merger continues to face legal battles amid antitrust concerns, Tegna’s C-Suite has seen the departure of several key executives.

Among those leaving the company are CFO Julie Heskett, Chief Strategy Officer Ed Busby and Chief Experience Officer Dhanusha Sivajee, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap.

The departures come just days after Tegna named former Fox Television Stations ad sales boss Patrick Paolini CEO, taking over for outgoing CEO and president Mike Steib, who has resigned all of his positions within the company.

Paolini’s hiring was announced on May 26, though the leadership shift doesn’t go into effect until June 1, when he will begin to oversee “daily operations, revenue-generating business strategies, local journalism and production, and growth initiatives.”

Patrick Paolini, Tegna
Read Next
Tegna Names Patrick Paolini CEO Amid Nexstar Merger Litigation

“We’re grateful to the departing Tegna leaders, who have chosen to resign from their roles, for their dedication and service to the company, its local television stations, and the communities they serve,” a Tegna spokesperson said in a statement. “Their contributions helped strengthen local journalism at a critical moment for our industry, as broadcasters face a dramatically changed media landscape dominated by trillion-dollar streaming platforms and Big Tech. The Nexstar-Tegna merger is about building on that work — ensuring local stations have the scale, investment, and resources needed to preserve trusted local journalism and successfully compete in the future.”

The leadership shakeups happen amid an uncertain time for the company as the the $6.2 billion merger was put on pause earlier this month by a federal judge’s preliminary injunction as a result of lawsuits filed by DirecTV and multiple state attorneys general.

At the time of the injuction, however, the deal had already closed in March after receiving approval from the FCC and the Department of Justice. Nexstar has since filed an expedited appeal request.

Perry Sook
Read Next
Nexstar Closes $6.2 Billion Tegna Merger With FCC Approval

Loree Seitz

Loree is a TV Reporter at TheWrap, covering TV news, ratings and reality and scripted series. Loree joined TheWrap in 2022 and has also written for MovieMaker Magazine. She has a BA in Media Studies from the University of Virginia.

Comments