Tegna Names Patrick Paolini CEO Amid Nexstar Merger Litigation

Tegna has named former Fox Television Stations ad sales boss Patrick Paolini CEO amid litigation for its Nexstar merger.

Effective June 1, Paolini will oversee “daily operations, revenue-generating business strategies, local journalism and production, and growth initiatives” for Tegna, per a Tuesday press briefing.

His appointment comes after lawsuits filed by DirecTV and multiple state attorneys general resulted in a federal judge’s preliminary injunction pausing the $6.2 billion merger earlier this month, even though the deal closed in March after receiving approval from the FCC and the Department of Justice. Nexstar has since filed an expedited appeal request.

“Patrick is an ideal choice to lead Tegna,” the Board of Directors said in a joint statement. “He brings deep expertise in the broadcast television industry, major-market station management, and high-quality local news, along with a proven track record of driving revenue growth across linear and digital platforms. He is an innovative thinker and a proven leader with an established history of success. We look forward to Patrick’s leadership of this great company.”

“I am honored to be joining Tegna,” Paolini added. “I have tremendous respect for the Tegna brand, for the outstanding local news delivered across its 64 local television stations and hundreds of digital platforms, and for the company’s dedicated employees and local journalists. Tegna will remain committed to providing the exceptional service our viewers, advertisers, and communities expect, while continuing to innovate and expand across the platforms that define the modern media landscape. I am excited by the opportunities ahead.”

Outgoing CEO Mike Steib also currently serves as Tegna president.