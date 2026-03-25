‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ Shoots to the Top Ahead of Premiere | Chart

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

For the week of March 14–20, 2026, “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” leads overall at 3.19% of mentions, rising to the top spot for the first time as its April 1 theatrical release approaches.

“Stranger Things” is second at 2.57%, edging up slightly and continuing to reflect sustained interest following its final season release. “Scream 7” follows at 2.47%, holding relatively steady post-release, while “NCAA March Madness” climbs to 2.36% as the tournament gets underway.

“Project Hail Mary” (1.97%) slips following its theatrical debut, after leading the conversation last week. “Avengers: Doomsday” (1.81%) trends upward as anticipation builds ahead of its release later this year.

MLB / Major League Baseball (1.74%) and NBA Basketball (1.41%) remain in the Top 10, as both sports stay in focus heading into key points in their respective seasons.

On the television side, “One Piece” (1.65%) enters the Top 10 following the release of its second live-action season on Netflix.

“Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu” (1.56%) rounds out the Top 10 as anticipation builds ahead of its May 22 theatrical release.