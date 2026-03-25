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‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ Shoots to the Top Ahead of Premiere | Chart

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ScreenShare: A data partnership between ScreenEngine/ASI & TheWrap

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Screen Engine/ASI collects this data via open-ended responses to "What is the one upcoming entertainment release (movie, show, video game, etc.) that you are most interested in watching or playing in the next month or so?" The question is included in their syndicated TractionTM survey, which fields Saturday-Friday each week among over 1,000 media consumers aged 13-64 (Week of 3/14/26-3/20/26).

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

For the week of March 14–20, 2026, “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” leads overall at 3.19% of mentions, rising to the top spot for the first time as its April 1 theatrical release approaches.

“Stranger Things” is second at 2.57%, edging up slightly and continuing to reflect sustained interest following its final season release. “Scream 7” follows at 2.47%, holding relatively steady post-release, while “NCAA March Madness” climbs to 2.36% as the tournament gets underway.

“Project Hail Mary” (1.97%) slips following its theatrical debut, after leading the conversation last week. “Avengers: Doomsday” (1.81%) trends upward as anticipation builds ahead of its release later this year.

MLB / Major League Baseball (1.74%) and NBA Basketball (1.41%) remain in the Top 10, as both sports stay in focus heading into key points in their respective seasons.

On the television side, “One Piece” (1.65%) enters the Top 10 following the release of its second live-action season on Netflix.

“Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu” (1.56%) rounds out the Top 10 as anticipation builds ahead of its May 22 theatrical release.

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