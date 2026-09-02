At TheGrill: Titans of 2026’s Box Office Success Talk the Business of the Big Screen

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Every year someone declares movie theaters are dead, and every year a handful (or, in the case of 2026, a lot) of titles remind everyone why the big screen still matters. But “theatrical is back” is too easy a story. The decision-making behind which movies get released in theaters — and how, and for how long — is constantly evolving, and amidst years of industry headwinds, studios are always looking for the surest path to success.

These decisions aren’t made lightly, and the people who make them rarely sit on the same stage and talk about them plainly. At TheGrill this year, three sessions will get into the development, production and release of movies in this current climate.

THE NEW MATH OF MOVIEMAKING

First, the theatrical release. Adam Aron of AMC Theatres, Adam Fogelson of Lionsgate and Eduardo Acuna of Regal sit down together, moderated by Sharon Waxman, to talk honestly about what gets people off the couch and into a seat. The head of the largest exhibitor, a studio motion-picture chief and the CEO of another major theater chain, in one conversation about the economics that decide what you actually see on a big screen.

Next up, does generative AI belong in the filmmaking space? Filmmakers Jason Zada and Jon Erwin get specific about how they’re using AI in the actual making and distributing of a movie.

Lastly, can data make a script more bankable? Victor Elizalde of Viva Pictures built a scoring model that grades scripts before a greenlight, and turned it into consistent bookings of well over a thousand screens for mid-budget family animation. He’ll break down how data-driven development translates directly into theatrical real estate, and where he still overrides the model on instinct.

It adds up to a real look at the film business, big and small: what gets made, what fills a theater and where (or if) AI fits in.

If your work lives in film or television, this is the room to be in.

TheGrill will be at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 30. As a bonus, your ticket also gets you into AI Creator Day on Sept. 29. One ticket. Two days. Full program and seats here.

P.S. WrapPRO gets you 40% off through Sept. 1 with code COMESEE40.