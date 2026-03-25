Lifestyle Creator Tianna Robillard Signs With UTA | Exclusive

Tianna Robillard, the creator known for her lifestyle content and authentic storytelling, has signed with UTA, TheWrap has exclusively learned. UTA will work to secure her opportunities across unscripted television, brand collaborations and more.

Robillard has more than 2.3 million followers on TikTok and has partnered with brands such as Heineken, Starry, Spotify and T-Mobile. She is also the founder of TNO or Tianna’s Night Out, her live event production company.

She will continue to be represented by ICON PR as well as Yorn Levine for legal.

This continues UTA’s investment in creators. The talent agency represents several big-name creators such as Alix Earle, Jake Shane, Eric Sedeño, Assistants vs. Agents and more. Several of these clients have made notable moves in Hollywood. An unscripted reality series from Earle will be coming to Netflix later this year. Produced by Fullwell Entertainment, the series promises to take an “unfiltered” look at her life. As for Shane, the creator known for his “Therapuss” podcast is developing an autobiographical comedy series for Hulu.

UTA is led by CEO David Kramer and was founded over three decades ago. The agency represents talent and brands across entertainment, sports, creators and culture. The agency also offers integrated capabilities across film and TV, music, creators, sports, brands, news, publishing, speakers, theater and more. UTA is based in Los Angeles with offices across the U.S. and U.K.