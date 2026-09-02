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Venice Film Festival 2026: George and Amal Clooney, Laura Dern and More Kick Off the Opening Day Red Carpet | Photos

Danny Boyle’s “Ink” is first up at the 83rd annual international festival with stars Guy Pearce, Claire Foy, Jack O’Connell and others

Guy Pearce, Laura Dern, Amal and George Clooney, J Balvin and Maggie Gyllenhaal attend the opening day of the 2026 Venice Film Festival. (Credit: Getty Images)
Guy Pearce, Laura Dern, Amal and George Clooney, J Balvin and Maggie Gyllenhaal attend the opening day of the 2026 Venice Film Festival. (Credit: Getty Images)
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The Venice Film Festival is back as Hollywood has arrived on the Lido in style Wednesday.

The 83rd edition of the world’s oldest film festival officially kicked off with the world premiere of Danny Boyle’s “Ink,” and the opening-day red carpet was hardly short on A-list wattage, including stars Guy Pearce and Claire Foy.

The Netflix drama, which opens the festival in competition, stars Pearce as media mogul Rupert Murdoch and Jack O’Connell as Sun editor Larry Lamb in a story about Murdoch’s 1969 acquisition of the British tabloid and the transformation of the country’s newspaper industry. Boyle, Pearce and O’Connell were among the “Ink” contingent turning out for the premiere, while Venice also rolled out the red carpet for the fest’s esteemed jury and other industry titans.

George Clooney is this year’s Golden Lion honoree for lifetime achievement, arriving Wednesday with his wife, Amal Clooney. The Oscar winner’s latest Venice visit comes one year after he premiered “Jay Kelly” at the festival, and his longtime friend and “Jay Kelly” co-star Laura Dern was in attendance to deliver the laudatio for his career honor.

Also commanding attention on the Lido was Maggie Gyllenhaal, who is presiding over this year’s competition jury. The actor and filmmaker opened the festival by addressing the lack of women directors in the competition, arguing that systemic barriers continue to affect which filmmakers receive funding and opportunities.

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Elsewhere, The opening-day arrivals also brought music and fashion-world star power, with Colombian superstar J Balvin among the high-profile faces making the rounds, alongside a roster of actors, filmmakers and international celebrities.

There’s plenty more to come. For now, see all the biggest stars, best looks and most memorable arrivals from opening day below.

(Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Amal Clooney and George Clooney

(Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Laura Dern

Jack O'Connell attends Netflix's "Ink" screening during the 83rd Venice International Film Festival at Sala Grande on Sept. 2, 2026 in Venice. (Crdit: Kate Green/Getty Images)
(Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Jack O’Connell

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 02: Danny Boyle attends Netflix's "Ink" screening during the 83rd Venice International Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 02, 2026 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for Netflix)
(Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Danny Boyle

(Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Alessandra Ambrosio

(Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

J Balvin

(Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Jury president Maggie Gyllenhaal

(Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Stella Maxwell

(Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Alana Champion

(Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Rebecca Donaldson

(Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Madisin Rian

(Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP via Getty Images)

Bianca Balti

(Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)

Alessandro Cutrera and Bianca Balti

(Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Claire Foy

(Photo by Aurore Marechal/Getty Images)

Guy Pearce

(Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Guy Pearce

. (Photo by Aurore Marechal/Getty Images)

Nina Dobrev

Luca Guadagnino
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Benjamin Lindsay

Benjamin is Deputy Managing Editor at TheWrap. He covers and assigns breaking news as it relates to entertainment, media and politics. With 10 years of experience covering film, television and theatre professionally, Benjamin was most recently Managing Editor at Backstage, a company for which he held various roles across its performing arts and awards departments…

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