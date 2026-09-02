Venice Film Festival 2026: George and Amal Clooney, Laura Dern and More Kick Off the Opening Day Red Carpet | Photos

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The Venice Film Festival is back as Hollywood has arrived on the Lido in style Wednesday.

The 83rd edition of the world’s oldest film festival officially kicked off with the world premiere of Danny Boyle’s “Ink,” and the opening-day red carpet was hardly short on A-list wattage, including stars Guy Pearce and Claire Foy.

The Netflix drama, which opens the festival in competition, stars Pearce as media mogul Rupert Murdoch and Jack O’Connell as Sun editor Larry Lamb in a story about Murdoch’s 1969 acquisition of the British tabloid and the transformation of the country’s newspaper industry. Boyle, Pearce and O’Connell were among the “Ink” contingent turning out for the premiere, while Venice also rolled out the red carpet for the fest’s esteemed jury and other industry titans.

George Clooney is this year’s Golden Lion honoree for lifetime achievement, arriving Wednesday with his wife, Amal Clooney. The Oscar winner’s latest Venice visit comes one year after he premiered “Jay Kelly” at the festival, and his longtime friend and “Jay Kelly” co-star Laura Dern was in attendance to deliver the laudatio for his career honor.

Also commanding attention on the Lido was Maggie Gyllenhaal, who is presiding over this year’s competition jury. The actor and filmmaker opened the festival by addressing the lack of women directors in the competition, arguing that systemic barriers continue to affect which filmmakers receive funding and opportunities.

Elsewhere, The opening-day arrivals also brought music and fashion-world star power, with Colombian superstar J Balvin among the high-profile faces making the rounds, alongside a roster of actors, filmmakers and international celebrities.

There’s plenty more to come. For now, see all the biggest stars, best looks and most memorable arrivals from opening day below.