Warner Bros. Vet Kevin McCormick to Step Down as Production EVP

Longtime Warner Bros production EVP Kevin McCormick is departing the studio, the company announced on Tuesday in a memo to staffers.

The “Saturday Night Fever” producer will segue into a producing deal on the lot that encompasses both movies and stage productions.

Read McCormick’s note to staffers below:

Dear Friends,

As most of you know, I began my professional life as a movie producer, which I loved doing. I have also had the great opportunity to spend half my career as an executive.

Best of all, most of that time has been spent at WB.

Starting in June, I’m happy to report, I will still be working on movies—and theatrical ventures—but, once again, as a producer…here at WB.

I’m genuinely eager to return to my original profession, with only one serious reservation: I will truly miss all of you as colleagues I deeply admire. I’m glad to know that the many friendships I cherish here will long endure.

It’s been an honor and a pleasure to work with every one of you—to be part of not only the most dynamic creative team in Hollywood but also the most collaborative. It’s as rare as it is inspirational to watch everybody come together to produce the films—and the results—that you do.

Thank you for the countless pleasures of working with you.

No need to say goodbye because I’ll see you around campus.

///Kevin McCormick

Warner Bros. Motion Picture co-Chairs Pamela Abdy and Michael De Luca, along with Production Presidents Jesse Ehrman and Mike Ireland also sent the following email:

Team Warner Bros.,

On behalf of everyone at Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, we want to express our deep appreciation for Kevin and the extraordinary impact he has had on the studio over the course of his tenure. His insight, steady leadership, and the sage counsel he has offered to countless filmmakers have shaped not only individual projects, but the broader creative culture of our team. Kevin’s ability to champion talent, nurture stories, and guide productions with both expertise and heart has left an indelible mark on our organization.

As Kevin returns to producing, he will be building on his extensive experience in both feature films and theatrical stage works. He will now focus on developing and producing feature films for Warner Bros., including “The Bodyguard,” bringing his deep creative instincts and trusted relationships to these upcoming projects.

In addition, he will continue to work with Mark Kaufman on Warner Bros.’ stage productions, with “Beetlejuice The Musical” playing on Broadway, touring nationally, and captivating audiences across Japan, Korea, Australia, and soon London. He will also help guide the development of theatrical adaptations of “Crazy Rich Asians,” “A Star Is Born” and “Elvis,” further extending the Warner Bros. brand through internationally resonant stage productions rooted in beloved studio storytelling.

We are truly grateful for Kevin’s continued partnership and ongoing commitment to the studio. His body of work speaks for itself, but the generosity, integrity, and passion he brings to every collaboration are what make him such a valued member of our community. We know you join us in celebrating Kevin’s remarkable achievements and in supporting him as he embarks on his new creative ventures with Warner Bros.

Pam, Mike, Jesse & Mike

McCormick served as president of production in the film group from 2008-2010, before mounting his Langley Park label. Under his banner, McCormick produced Russell Brand’s rebooted “Arthur,” Zac Efron’s “The Lucky One” and the period ensemble “Gangster Squad.”

Before his promotion to president, McCormick served as an EVP supervising films like “Blood Diamond” and “No Reservations,” as well as Tim Burton’s “Sweeney Todd” and David Fincher’s “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” both of which Warner Bros. Pictures co-produced with DreamWorks.

McCormick spent time as an EVP at Fox 2000 from 1995 to 1999. He began his career at the Robert Stigwood Organization in London, working on films like “Tommy,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Grease” and “Saturday Night Fever,” the last of which he executive produced.

Deadline first reported the news.