WME to Merge Motion Picture Literary, Talent Groups Under Andrew Dunlap, Doug Lucterhand and Sarah Self

WME is merging its Motion Picture Literary and Talent Groups to form one unified division as part of a restructuring of the talent agency.

The expanded Motion Picture division, which will be led by Andrew Dunlap, Doug Lucterhand, and Sarah Self, will also include the Literary Media and Production departments, building upon the shared institutional knowledge and expertise amongst these teams.

In addition, WME is giving several of its leaders expanded oversight. Erin Junkin will add oversight of the TV Talent group to her purview, while continuing to co-lead the Scripted Television Department with Tom Wellington.

Will Ward is stepping into an expanded leadership role as head of WME Fashion, adding oversight of the company’s global fashion business, including IMG Models, The Wall Group and Art + Commerce. Ward will continue to lead WME’s Brand Partnerships group.

Rebecca Sanhueza, who has led WME Fashion over the past year, will continue to serve as president of WME’s nonscripted content company Pantheon Media Group and will remain a resource and strategic partner to WME Fashion.

Romola Ratnam has also been elevated to head of WME’s London office, overseeing its operations and strategic direction while driving continued growth across the region. She will continue to oversee WME Group’s Impact, Inclusion and Advocacy teams.

“These leaders have set the bar for excellence and embody the collaborative spirit that sets WME apart,” WME Group Co-Chairman Christian Muirhead said in a statement.

These changes formally unite teams who already collaborate and whose businesses are aligned, reflecting evolving client opportunities across film, television, fashion, brand partnerships, emerging entertainment platforms and regions, the agency said.

“Aligning our teams this way will make us nimbler, sharper, and better equipped to spot what’s next for our clients as the industry continues to evolve,” Co-Chairman Richard Weitz added.

The restructuring comes as the Motion Picture Group has signed top-tier artists, recruited leading agents, and seen its clients deliver major box office successes and emerge as leading awards contenders, including the stars and filmmakers behind “The Odyssey,” and “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.”

Dunlap and Lucterhand have served as co-heads of WME’s Talent department for over five years, working with a diverse roster of clients that includes recent Academy Award, Golden Globe, and Emmy award winning actors. Self most recently served as co-head of WME’s Motion Picture Literary department and represents Academy Award-winning and critically acclaimed writers, directors and actors.

Junkin is a senior partner who oversees a dynamic and influential television roster of showrunners, actors and writers. Under her and Wellington’s leadership, WME clients had over 180 Emmy nominations this past season, with wins for “Widow’s Bay” and multiple wins in the Best Acting categories.

For over a decade, Ward has played a pivotal role in driving WME’s Brand Partnerships growth and enhancing the agency’s reputation for innovation and excellence within the entertainment and fashion industries. Under his leadership, the division has grown fourfold, fostered breakthrough collaborations, and consistently elevated brand partnerships for the agency’s clients in an ever-evolving global marketplace, WME said.

Ratnam has led WME Group’s Impact, Inclusion and Advocacy teams since 2022, overseeing the company’s global corporate social responsibility and inclusion efforts. She has also championed initiatives that provide access to the sports, entertainment and fashion industries for underrepresented communities, including NXT, WME Group’s virtual industry education program, which has reached more than 24,000 students and helped more than 50 participants secure roles at the company.