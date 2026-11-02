‘Love on the Spectrum’ Star Tanner Smith Signs With WME | Exclusive

“Love on the Spectrum” favorite Tanner Smith has signed with WME for representation in all areas, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

Smith appeared on Seasons 2 and 3 of the Netflix docuseries, which followed individuals on the autism spectrum as they navigated dating and romantic relationships, often for the first time.

The creator and reality star will work with the agency to expand his television presence, branching into kids’ television. The agency will also support his brand partnerships and endorsements business. He will continue to be represented by The Shine Side and GGSSC.

While Smith did not find love on the Netflix show and left ahead of Season 4, he has continued to make content across social platforms. His content educates his audience about autism, while spreading joy.

Smith is also the spokesperson for Wable, an app that helps neurodivergent people build community, make friends and find love. He has hosted Wable events alongside his sister, Midge.

The content creator was diagnosed with autism at four years old and graduated from the ClemsonLIFE program at Clemson University.

“Love on the Spectrum” was renewed for a fifth season at Netflix, but another fan-favorite Connor Tomlinson will exit the show. Tomlinson signed to UTA for representation last year. Tomlinson and Smith presented at the Creative Arts Emmys in 2025. Their mothers also launched a podcast together, titled “Talk to Me Sis.”

“Love on the Spectrum U.S.” won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program in 2022, 2025 and 2026. The documentary reality series has received 17 nominations and 10 wins since it first aired in 2022.