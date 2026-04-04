Netflix Renews ‘Love on the Spectrum’ for Season 5 as Star Connor Tomlinson Exits the Show

Netflix renewed “Love on the Spectrum” for a fifth season Friday evening, just as a fan-favorite cast member exited the series.

Connor Tomlinson, who joined Netflix’s reality series about the dating experiences of autistic individuals in Season 2, will not return for Season 5.

“It is with humility and a heavy heart that I share I will not be partaking in Season 5,” Tomlinson said in a statement to media. “I feel like three seasons is enough to tell my story and find love on my own time.”

He added: “I’ve chosen to pass the torch to the next person who can make it as big as me.”

Per Tomlinson, he plans to still be involved in the entertainment industry in some capacity, noting his passion for acting and voice work.

“I’ve always been a huge fan of animation and would love to be involved with a TV show,” he noted before thanking the whole “Love on the Spectrum” team. “I want to sincerely thank [director] Cian [O’Clery], Sean [Bowman, casting producer], and the entire crew for changing my life over the past three years.”

While Tomlinson didn’t join the show until Season 2, he quickly won over viewers with his iconic one liners, including the viral “If cop a feel I must, then cop a feel I shall” remark.

His last season, Season 4, saw him starring on the show — which is an American adaptation of the Australian reality series of the same name — alongside Madison Marilla, Georgie Harris, Tyler White, Shelley Wolfe, Dylan Aguliar, Emma Sue Miller and Logan Pereira.

“Love on the Spectrum,” which first debuted on Netflix in 2022, won two Primetime Emmy Awards in 2025 for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program and Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program, two more in 2024 for Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program and Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program, as well as three Primetime Emmy Awards in 2022, including Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program, Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program and Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program.

The show is executive produced by Karina Holden and Cian O’Clery.

Variety was first to report the news.

All episodes of “Love on the Spectrum” Season 4 are now available to stream on Netflix.