‘CIA’ Renewed for Season 2 at CBS

There will be more “CIA” headed to CBS.

The “FBI” spinoff series scored a Season 2 renewal from CBS, the network announced Monday. The news comes just a month after “CIA” premiered in February, and has seen ratings success during the rollout of its freshman season.

The series premiere of “CIA” scored 8.4 million multiplatform viewers within seven days, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day figures, and has seen wins on broadcast alone as well. “CIA” wins in its timeslot over ABC’s “The Rookie” and NBC’s “The Voice,” with time period viewership up 39% from last fall through the first three episodes of “CIA.”

“CIA” continues the legacy of the “FBI” franchise after spinoffs “FBI: Most Wanted” and “FBI: International” were cancelled last year. “CIA” was greenlit to series following the spinoffs’ cancellations for a fall debut, but was pushed to a mid-season debut.

The “FBI” offshoot stars Nick Gehlfuss as by-the-book FBI Special Agent Bill Goodman and Tom Ellis as secretive and roguish CIA Agent Colin Glass, who work together on a clandestine CIA/FBI task force.

“Together they will work covert operations in New York, uncovering international plots, terrorist cells and geopolitical secrets,” per the official logline. “On CIA, Bill will learn the rules of this murky world on the fly as Colin leads him deeper into spy games where only one thing is clear – their work keeps America safe, even if no one will ever know what they did in the shadows.”

“CIA” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment and CBS Studios.

“CIA” premieres Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and streams on Paramount+ live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs.