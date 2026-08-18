Disney’s Next ‘Descendants’ Story Taps Sherry Cola as Yzma, Darren Criss as Jiminy Cricket

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Disney’s “Hidden Heroes: A Descendants Story” is rounding out its cast, tapping some familiar names for some iconic characters, including Yzma, the Genie and more.

Sherry Cola, best known for “Good Trouble” and “Nobody Wants This,” will play the villainous Yzma from “The Emperor’s New Groove.” Most recently, Cola starred as Lark in “Camp Rock 3,” which is now streaming on Disney+.

Darren Criss will play Jiminy Cricket from “Pinocchio,” while Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart will be the Genie from “Aladdin.” Iglehart originated the same role in the Broadway production of “Aladdin.”

Hugo Ateo will play Yzma’s sidekick Kronk, Sean Yves Lessard will play Lumiere from “Beauty and the Beast” and Dan Bakkedahl will star as Yen Sid from “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” in “Fantasia.”

“Hidden Heroes: A Descendants Story” centers on the children of the Genie, Yzma, Kronk and Lumiere, as well as Merryweather from “Sleeping Beauty.” It’s unclear if or how the story will tie into the first five “Descendants” films, but we do know that it’ll be a “music-and-dance-fueled” story, like its predecessors.

“Hidden in the center of each fairy tale is a portal to a secret training facility where the descendants of legendary sidekicks are challenged to join the elite ranks of partners to heroes,” the synopsis reads. “When a villainous duo comes to Sidekick Academy, a group of fresh recruits must band together — without heroes, without parents — using only their new skills to save the fairytale realm before it’s too late.”

So, while hero and villain kids go to Auradon Prep, the children of sidekicks have their own school.

“Hidden Heroes: A Descendants Story” is now in production.