‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Texas Spinoff Finds Lead in Karla Souza

The “Grey’s Anatomy” Texas spinoff has found its lead in Karla Souza.

The “How to Get Away With Murder” alum will reunite with Shonda Rhimes for the medical drama spinoff. She will play Carolina “Lina” Hall, the “haunted and cynical” doctor running the West Texas medical center.

Souza is the first actor cast for the still untitled spinoff from 20th Television and executive producers Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Meg Marinis and Ellen Pompeo. Rhimes and current “Grey’s” showrunner Marinis co-created the spinoff, which has been described as an edgy drama about a rural West Texas medical center.

The actress most notably appeared in “How to Get Away With Murder” as Laurel. Recently, Souza starred in “56 Days” with Dove Cameron and Avan Jogia. Her other credits include “Home Economics,” “Day Shift” and “Dive.” She received two International Emmy Awards for producing and starring in Prime Video’s “Dive.”

She has also starred in three of the top grossing films in Mexican history, “¿Qué Culpa Tiene El Niño?,” “Nosotros Los Nobles” and “Instructions Not Included.”

Souza is repped by Gersh, Untitled and Gang Tyre.

The “Grey’s Anatomy” spinoff was slated to premiere midseason in 2027 but has delayed the start of production because it was rejected twice for a California tax credit. The medical drama will now debut in the 2027-28 broadcast season.

Shondaland executive producer and creative partner Beers lamented the tax credit rejections, noting that the franchise’s 23-year history filming in Los Angeles had no bearing on the new show receiving the tax credits.

The Texas-set spinoff will now shoot in Albuquerque, New Mexico instead of California.