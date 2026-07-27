ABC Shares Fall Return Dates for ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

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ABC has set its fall premiere dates for “Dancing With the Stars,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and the “9-1-1” franchise, among other returning series.

The network will kick off its fall slate with the return of Monday Night Football with the Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs game on Sept. 14. ABC and ESPN will deliver its largest NFL game portfolio this year with 29 games in the regular and post-season, culminating with Super Bowl LXI on Valentine’s Day.

“DWTS” will then return for Season 35 this fall after receiving the series’ first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Reality Competition Program in a decade. The ballroom dance competition series will come back with a two-night premiere Sept. 15, followed by the second season of “R.J. Decker.”

Meanwhile, ABC’s fall comedy slate includes “Abbott Elementary” and “Scrubs,” with “Shark Tank,” “America’s Funniest Home Videos” and “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” returning in late September and early October.

The series premieres of spinoffs “The Rookie: North” and the Texas-based “Untitled Grey’s Anatomy” will debut in 2027. “Celebrity Jeopardy!,” which was initially set for the fall, has been pushed to the new year and its premiere will be announced at a later date.

Plus, box office record-breaker “Inside Out 2” will make its world television premiere on Sept. 27.

Check out ABC’s full fall premiere date schedule, below:

Saturday, Aug. 29

7:30 p.m. — College Football (Alabama A&M vs. Howard)

Monday, Sept. 14

8:00 p.m. — Monday Night Football (Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs)

Tuesday, Sept. 15

8 p.m. — “Dancing With the Stars” (two-night premiere)

10 p.m. — “R.J. Decker”

Wednesday, Sept. 16

8 p.m. — “Dancing With the Stars” (special night)

Friday, Sept. 25

9 p.m. — “20/20”

Sunday, Sept. 27

7 p.m. — “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (two-episode premiere)

9 p.m. — “Inside Out 2” (“The Wonderful World of Disney”)

Wednesday, Sept. 30

8 p.m. — “Scrubs” (two-episode premiere)

9 p.m. — “Shark Tank” (two-episode premiere)

Friday, Oct. 2

8 p.m. — “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune”

Wednesday, Oct. 7

8:30 p.m. — “Abbott Elementary

10 p.m. — “Shark Tank” (regular timeslot)

Thursday, Oct. 15

8 p.m. — “9-1-1”

9 p.m. — “9-1-1: Nashville”

10 p.m. — “Grey’s Anatomy”