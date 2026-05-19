‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Texas Spinoff to Premiere in 2027

The “Grey’s Anatomy” universe is heading to Texas.

ABC gave a series order to a still-untitled medical drama set within the long-running drama’s world set in a rural West Texas town to premiere in 2027, created by Shonda Rhimes and current “Grey’s” showrunner Meg Marinis. The official logline for the series describes the center as “the last chance for care before miles of nowhere.”

“I am incredibly excited to expand the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ universe. This opportunity will bring new characters and stories to life that will embody the same heart, emotion and connection audiences have loved from ‘Grey’s’ for more than two decades — all set in my home state of Texas,” Marinis said in a statement. “I am so grateful to Shonda Rhimes for creating this dynamic world and feel so fortunate that I get to be a part of it.”

It’s unclear if Marinis will serve as showrunner for both the spinoff and “Grey’s,” which she has lead since Season 20. The show will likely share a time slot with its flagship, meaning “Grey’s” would air in the fall while the new spinoff airs sometime midseason with both getting limited episode orders. ABC doesn’t traditionally share episode order counts for its shows.

This marks the third series to come out of the ABC medical drama’s world, after the Kate Walsh-led “Private Practice” in 2007 which ran for six seasons; and the Jason George-led “Station 19″in 2018 that ran for seven seasons. This also marks the first show that will not be led by a former “Grey’s Anatomy” star, but is expected to feature characters from the flagship show from time to time.

Notably, Jake Borelli’s Dr. Levi Schmitt moved to Texas with his partner upon his departure from Grey Sloan Memorial back in Season 21.

The show also continues the creative relationship between Shondaland and ABC, while Rhimes’ production company remains under an overall deal at Netflix. The show also expands ABC’s scripted slate after being the only broadcast network to renew all their scripted offerings for the 2026-27 season.

The “Grey’s” spinoff is produced by Shondaland and 20th Television. Rhimes and Marinis are writers and executive producers alongside Betsy Beers and Ellen Pompeo.