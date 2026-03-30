‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Renewed for Season 23 at ABC

“Grey’s Anatomy” will continue on at ABC.

ABC has renewed “Grey’s Anatomy” for the 2026-2027 season, bringing the beloved medical drama through its 23rd season. With the renewal, “Grey’s Anatomy” remains the longest running primetime medical drama on TV.

While “Grey’s Anatomy” was still on the bubble as the network doled out renewals for “9-1-1,” “9-1-1: Nashville,” “Abbott Elementary” and “High Potential,” there were reportedly conversations about budget cuts, which might’ve led to the exits of Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver, both of whom will exit at the conclusion of Season 22.

McKidd and Raver, who’ve played Dr. Owen Hunt and Dr. Teddy Altman since Season 5 and 6, respectively, will exit as series regulars following the May 7 season finale, with a promo for an upcoming episode hinting at Owen’s potential departure, with the possibility of him being offered a new job at a small-town hospital. The decision for the exits was based on creative decision based on the storyline, according to an individual with knowledge.

There was also conversation regarding shorter episode counts, though the episode count for Season 23 has not yet been revealed.

“Grey’s Anatomy” closed out 2025 as the No. 1 most streamed series globally across Disney+ and Hulu and the No. 2 most streamed show in the U.S. across all platforms, per Nielsen.

With the renewal for “Grey’s,” the ABC series that remain on the bubble are “Will Trent,” “The Rookie,” “Shifting Gears” and new series “RJ Decker” and “Scrubs.” ABC also has two pilots in the works with Rachel Bloom’s “Do You Want Kids?” comedy and “The Rookie: North,” though neither show has been confirmed for the 2026-27 season.