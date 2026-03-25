‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Cast Shakeup: Stars Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver to Exit After Season 22

“Grey’s Anatomy” will say goodbye to two of its longtime doctors at the end of Season 22, TheWrap has learned.

Stars Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver, who’ve played Dr. Owen Hunt and Dr. Teddy Altman since Season 5 and 6, respectively, will exit as series regulars following the May 7 season finale. The news comes days after a promo for Thursday’s new episode hinted at Owen’s potential departure, with the possibility of him being offered a new job at a small-town hospital.

“‘Grey’s Anatomy’ has been a huge chapter of my life, creatively and personally, and I’m deeply grateful for everything the show has given me over the years,” McKidd said in a statement. “As that chapter comes to a close, I’m looking forward to what’s ahead — building new work, telling new stories and taking everything I’ve learned into the next phase of my career.”

“Playing Dr. Teddy Altman will always hold a dear and special place in my heart,” Raver said in a statement. “To the fans — your unwavering devotion and support are the reason this show remains such a force. Thank you for making this set my place of magic and my home.”

McKidd and Raver’s exits were a creative decision based on the storyline, according to an individual with knowledge. Owen and Teddy have been a central couple for the ABC medical drama — including an emblematic love triangle that involved Sandra Oh’s Dr. Cristina Yang, their eventual wedding and, most recently, navigating their divorce.

Owen has had a polarizing relationship with the show’s global fandom, from his PTSD-induced choking incident with Cristina in Season 5 to his involvement with securing the charter plane that crashed with Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), Derek (Patrick Dempsey) and other beloved characters that led to the deaths of Lexie Grey (Chyler Leigh) and Mark Sloan (Eric Dane).

Teddy made her debut as a recurring character during Season 6 in 2009, before being promoted to series regular later that season. She exited the show after three seasons — taking another job as she grieved the death of her then-husband Henry (Scott Foley). She then returned briefly in Season 14 and was back as a series regular in Season 15.

Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver in “Grey’s Anatomy.” (Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

Details on how the duo will be written off the show remain under wraps, though it seems character deaths are off the table — the door is open for both to reprise their roles in future episodes as “Grey’s” awaits word on a likely Season 23 renewal.

“Over the years, we have had the privilege of watching Owen and Teddy’s love story evolve and deepen — two characters who always seem to find their way back to each other. It is both bittersweet and joyful to give this couple the happy ending their story deserves,” series creator Shonda Rhimes said in a statement. “While we will all miss seeing them in the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial each day, I am excited to witness where Kim’s and Kevin’s journeys will take them in the future.”

“Kim and Kevin will always be cherished members of the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ family,” showrunner Meg Marinis said in a statement. “While their story is coming to a close, this is never truly a goodbye. We are endlessly grateful for the years, the artistry and the memories they’ve given to the show and we look forward to cheering them on in whatever comes next.”

Kim Raver and Chandra Wilson on the set of “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Beyond their roles on screen, both actors made their marks as directors. McKidd has directed 48 episodes of “Grey’s Anatomy” to date, and directed the Season 22 finale — his final episode as a series regular — which wrapped production this week in Los Angeles. Raver had her directorial debut in Season 19 and has directed three episodes to date.

The exits also come as long-running broadcast TV shows face significant budget cuts to secure renewals, which include fewer episode commitments for series regulars — especially in a show like “Grey’s” with a large ensemble cast. The show faced backlash earlier this season after star Caterina Scorsone was absent from seven of Season 22’s 18 episodes.

Read the full statements from McKidd, Raver and the “Grey’s Anatomy” EPs below:

Kevin McKidd, Dr. Owen Hunt

“Grey’s Anatomy” has been a huge chapter of my life, creatively and personally, and I’m deeply grateful for everything the show has given me over the years. Playing Dr. Owen Hunt and directing on the show have both shaped me enormously, and I’ve had the privilege of working with an extraordinary group of people throughout that time. I’m particularly thankful to Shonda Rhimes for creating Owen, and for the encouragement she gave me as I stepped into directing.

As that chapter comes to a close, I’m looking forward to what’s ahead — building new work, telling new stories, and taking everything I’ve learned into the next phase of my career.

Kevin McKidd in “Grey’s Anatomy.” (Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

Kim Raver, Dr. Teddy Altman

Playing Dr. Teddy Altman will always hold a dear and special place in my heart. Sixteen years ago, I had the incredible privilege of stepping into this role thanks to the vision of Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers. Since that day, it has been a true gift to bring the iconic words of Shonda and our brilliant team of writers to life.

I am especially grateful to our current showrunner, Meg Marinis, for her leadership and heart, and I want to honor the immense talent of the showrunners who came before her, including Krista Vernoff whose guidance helped shape Teddy’s journey through the years.

I feel so fortunate to have worked under the brilliance of Debbie Allen, who not only mentored me but welcomed me into the Director’s chair. To my amazingly talented castmates and our formidable, tireless crew: playing in this arena with you has been a joy, and I will carry this company in my heart always.

To the fans—your unwavering devotion and support are the reason this show remains such a force. Thank you for making this set my place of magic and my home.

Shonda Rhimes, series creator

Over the years, we have had the privilege of watching Owen and Teddy’s love story evolve and deepen- two characters who always seem to find their way back to each other. It is both bittersweet and joyful to give this couple the happy ending their story deserves.

Kevin and Kim bring extraordinary talent, nuance and heart to their roles as Owen and Teddy. Their contributions leave an indelible mark on “Grey’s Anatomy,” both in front of and behind the camera. I’m so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with them both and to see them shine.

While we will all miss seeing them in the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial each day, I am excited to witness where Kim’s and Kevin’s journeys will take them in the future.

Meg Marinis, showrunner

Kim and Kevin will always be cherished members of the “Grey’s Anatomy” family.

Over the last eighteen seasons, Kevin has brought extraordinary depth and heart to Owen Hunt. While he arrived as a stoic veteran and trauma surgeon, Owen grew into a loving husband and father, helping shape the emotional foundation of the show for audiences around the world. In addition to his stunning performances on screen, Kevin has been an incredible leader to our cast and crew on set, directing nearly fifty episodes.

For twelve seasons, Kim has amazed us with her fierce and raw portrayal of Teddy Altman. Her performance as a strong female veteran and cardiothoracic surgeon has inspired us all, particularly the women who constantly must fight for their place in the room. Kim also stepped behind the camera and directed episodes with the same passion and storytelling instinct that defined her work as an actor.

While their story is coming to a close, this is never truly a goodbye. We are endlessly grateful for the years, the artistry and the memories they’ve given to the show and we look forward to cheering them on in whatever comes next.