‘Scrubs’ and ‘Shifting Gears’ Renewed for 2026-27 Season at ABC

“Scrubs” and “Shifting Gears” will continue into the 2026-27 season.

ABC has renewed both comedies for the upcoming TV season, the network announced Thursday, taking the “Scrubs” revival into its second season while “Shifting Gears” heads into its third installment.

“Scrubs” and “Shifting Gears” join ABC’s slate of renewed series from the 2026-27 season, which include “Abbott Elementary” for Season 6, “High Potential” for Season 3, “9-1-1” for Season 10, “9-1-1: Nashville” for Season 2, “Grey’s Anatomy” for Season 23, “Will Trent” for Season 5 and and “The Rookie” for Season 9.

New series “RJ Decker,” however, remains on-the-bubble.

Both series have enjoyed notable ratings this season, with the “Scrubs” premiere ranking as the highest-rated comedy telecast among adults 18-49 and scoring 11 million viewers across 35 days, according to Nielsen figures.

“Shifting Gears” ranked as ABC’s No. 1 comedy on linear in total viewers, and wrapped up Season 2 with its February finale scoring its best audience across platforms since the fall premiere, per Nielsen live-plus-seven-day figures.

The “Shifting Gears” finale left off on a cliffhanger as Riley (Kat Dennings) was left to choose between Gabe (Seann William Scott) and Andy (Jesse Williams) in a move showrunner Michelle Nader told TheWrap was a shift from the original plan of having Riley and Andy be over. “Jesse’s talent and their chemistry made us pivot,” Nader said. “I have no idea where this goes, which is the exciting part. I think that’s what’s exciting to the audience, too.”

Nader serves as an executive producer for “Shifting Gears” alongside Tim Allen, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Richard Baker, Rick Messina, John Pasquin, Jim Patterson, Bob Daily and John Amodeo, with Kat Dennings serving as a producer. The ABC series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Hailing from 20th Television, “Scrubs” is executive produced by original series creator Bill Lawrence, along with Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer of Doozer Productions. Aseem Batra serves as executive producer and showrunner, and Randall Winston also executive produces. Zach Braff, Donald Faison and Sarah Chalke star and executive produce.