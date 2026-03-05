‘High Potential’ Renewed for Season 3, Showrunner Todd Harthan Exits

“High Potential” will continue on for a third season at ABC, but with a change in leadership.

Showrunner Todd Harthan, who has been attached to the Kaitlin Olson-led series since Season 1, will exit his duties as showrunner as he focuses on the Disney+ live action series “Eragon,” which he co-showruns alongside Todd Helbing as a part of his overall deal at 20th Television.

A new showrunner for “High Potential” has yet to be named.

News of Harthan’s departure comes as ABC hands out a Season 3 renewal to “High Potential,” alongside drama series “9-1-1” and “9-1-1: Nashville.” The network also recently renewed “Abbott Elementary” for a sixth season.

Harthan took over as “High Potential” showrunner after Rob Thomas, who is best known for creating series like “Party Down,” “Veronica Mars” and “90210,” departed the series prior to the series debut. Harthan’s transition into the role happened during a pre-planned hiatus for the series, and he’s been with the show through Season 2.

In “High Potential,” which is based on French series “Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI),” Olson stars as Morgan, a single mom with an exceptional mind, whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with by-the-book seasoned detective Karadec (Daniel Sunjata), per the official logline.

In addition to Olson and Sunjata, the cast for “High Potential” includes Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev “Oz” Osman, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot and Judy Reyes as Selena. Season 2 also added Steve Howey to the cast as new precinct captain Jesse Wagner, who butts heads with Morgan.

“High Potential” is written by Drew Goddard (“The Good Place,” “The Martian”), who executive produces alongside Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles, Marc Halsey and Olson.