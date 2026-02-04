‘Eragon’ Disney+ Live-Action Series Taps Todd Harthan and Todd Helbing as Co-Showrunners

Disney+’s “Eragon” series has tapped Todd Harthan and Todd Helbing as co-showrunners of the live-action adaptation series, which has been in development for nearly four years.

Harthan, who serves as the showrunner for ABC’s “High Potential,” serves as a creator alongside author Christopher Paolini, with Harthan, Helbing and Paolini writing and executive producing the project, while Harthan and Helbing share showrunning responsibilities.

Additionally, Marc Webb has joined as an executive producer alongside Bert Salke for Co-Lab 21 and Rachel Moore.

