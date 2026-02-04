Home > Creative Content > TV Shows

‘Eragon’ Disney+ Live-Action Series Taps Todd Harthan and Todd Helbing as Co-Showrunners

Harthan, Helbing and author Christopher Paolini will write and executive produce while Marc Webb joins as an EP

Todd-Harthan-Todd-Helbing
Todd Harthan and Todd Helbing (Disney/Sharon Suh)

Disney+’s “Eragon” series has tapped Todd Harthan and Todd Helbing as co-showrunners of the live-action adaptation series, which has been in development for nearly four years.

Harthan, who serves as the showrunner for ABC’s “High Potential,” serves as a creator alongside author Christopher Paolini, with Harthan, Helbing and Paolini writing and executive producing the project, while Harthan and Helbing share showrunning responsibilities.

Additionally, Marc Webb has joined as an executive producer alongside Bert Salke for Co-Lab 21 and Rachel Moore.

Damon Lindelof attends Peacock's "Mrs. Davis" premiere in 2023. (Credit: Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
Read Next
Damon Lindelof's 'The Chain' Adaptation Scores Series Order at HBO

More to come …

Loree Seitz

Loree is a TV Reporter at TheWrap, covering TV news, ratings and reality and scripted series. Loree joined TheWrap in 2022 and has also written for MovieMaker Magazine. She has a BA in Media Studies from the University of Virginia.

Comments