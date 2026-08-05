‘I Love LA’: Taron Egerton Among 6 Guest Stars for Season 2

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Taron Egerton will join the Season 2 cast of HBO’s “I Love LA,” which is currently in production in Los Angeles.

The “Rocketman” star will be accompanied by Jamie Chung (“Princess Protection Program, “Lovecraft Country”), Benjamin Norris (“Never Have I Ever”, “Abbott Elementary”), Dylan Arnold (“Oppenheimer”), Jessy Hodges (“Barry,” “Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed”) and Milan Carter (“It’s Florida Man,” “Fubar”) in guest roles for this season of the comedy series.

Exact character details for the guest stars are still under wraps.

The series creator Rachel Sennott leads the cast of the HBO series as Maia, an aspiring social media talent manager, who juggles her complicated platonic and romantic relationships particularly with college friend-turned-client Tallulah (Odessa A’zion) and her teacher boyfriend Dylan (Josh Hutcherson).

True Whitaker and Jordan Firstman will also return for Season 2 as series regulars. The series will be eight episodes but has not set a premiere date.

“I Love L.A.” emerged as a hit for HBO, earning an early Season 2 renewal last November after just three episodes were released. The series averaged 2 million viewers live-plus-three numbers across HBO and streaming toward the end of its run.

Sennott created the comedy series and executive produces it alongside Emma Barrie, Aida Rodgers, Max Silvestri, and Lorene Scafaria.

Egerton is repped by Range Media Partners, WME and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern, LLP. Chung is repped by 3 Arts Entertainment, Gersh and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman. Norris is repped by Paradigm and Strig Artist Management. Arnold is repped by Gersh and manager Kim Callahan. Hodges is repped by OPE Partners, Gersh Agency and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. Carter is represented by More Medavoy Management, Innovative Artists, and Ferrari Talent.