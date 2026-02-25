Jake Johnson to Lead NBC Private Eye Comedy Pilot From ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Team

Jake Johnson will lead the cast of NBC‘s private eye workplace comedy pilot from the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” team.

“Smart, cynical and heartbroken, but trying to pretend he’s not, Mickey is a private investigator with a knack for solving cases. Formerly an LAPD cop until his life imploded three years ago,” reads a character description provided by NBC.

The series, in contention for the 2026-27 TV season long with two other comedy pilots, comes from “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” co-creator Dan Goor and executive producer Luke del Tredici and is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Akiva Schaffer is set to direct the pilot, and hopped on the project as an executive producer.

Johnson has a busy 2026 ahead of him, as he debuts three projects. First is “The Sun Never Sets” also starring Dakota Fanning, his fourth collaboration with Joe Swanberg set for release at SXSW. He will also star in the Apple TV series “Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed,” opposite Tatiana Maslany, and the pickleball comedy “The Dink” co-starring Mary Steenburgen and Ed Harris, also at Apple. The new comedy would mark his return to a broadcast comedy series regular role since starring in Fox’s “New Girl” alongside Zooey Deschanel.

The still untitled comedy series will “continue the proud tradition of Los Angeles private eyes that began with Philip Marlowe and will end with this show,” according to a logline provided by NBC. NBC and Peacock scripted content president Lisa Katz told TheWrap this month that the project would be a complementary offering to “St. Denis Medical,” which was already renewed for Season 3.

“Luke and Dan was a pitch we heard and I made a production commitment immediately based on their vision for it,” Katz said. “It was laugh-out-loud funny, and felt like such a home run for NBC comedy and what’s been [consistently] successful for us.”