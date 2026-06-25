Lizzy Caplan to Star in Noah Hawley’s ‘Far Cry’ FX Anthology Series

Lizzy Caplan will step into the world of Ubisoft’s “Far Cry” for FX and Noah Hawley’s adaptation of the global hit video game franchise.

From the creator of “Fargo” and “Alien: Earth,” the series will see Caplan star alongside previously announced Rob Mac. “Far Cry” will be available on FX and Hulu, keeping the video game’s storytelling format with each season set in a new setting following a new cast of characters.

Caplan most recently appeared in Netflix’s thriller series “Zero Day” and FX’s “Fleishman Is In Trouble.” She is best known for her role in “Mean Girls” as Janis Ian.

Far Cry the video game follows ordinary protagonists caught in extreme survival scenarios, fighting to liberate oppressed populations from warlords or apocalyptic cults. The season will follow a similar structure.

Since its launch in 2004, Far Cry has accumulated more than 100 million unique players and is one of Ubisoft’s most popular franchises. The game is a franchise of first-person shootouts in “open world playgrounds” full of memorable antagonists. The latest game “Far Cry 6” was released in 2021.

“What I love about the Far Cry game franchise is it’s an anthology. Each game is a variation of a theme, the same way each season of ‘Fargo’ is a variation on a theme,” Hawley said. “To create a big action show that can change from year to year, while always exploring the nature of humanity through this complex and chaotic lens is a dream come true. I’m excited to partner with Rob and bring our shared irreverent, ambitious sensibility to the screen.”

FX’s “Far Cry” will be executive produced by Mac, Hawley and Emilia Serrano for 26 Keys; Nick Frenkel for 3 Arts; Jackie Cohn for More Better Productions; John Campisi; and Gerard Guillemot, Margaret Boykin and Austin Dill for Ubisoft Film & Television. The series will be produced by FX Productions.

Caplan is represented by UTA, Rise Management and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner Auerbach Hynick Jaime LeVine Sample & Klein.