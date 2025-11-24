‘Far Cry’ TV Series Adapting Video Game Lands Series Order at FX

Noah Hawley and Rob Mac’s anthology series “Far Cry,” based on the video game series of the same name, has landed a series order at FX and Hulu.

The “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” creator will also star in the series. The series will maintain the Ubisoft game’s standalone storytelling format with each season placed in a new setting following a new cast of characters.

“FX has had magnificent partnerships with Rob Mac and Noah Hawley for a combined six series and 32 seasons of television, and we couldn’t be more excited that they are teaming up for ‘Far Cry,’” Nick Grad, president of FX Entertainment, said. “I have no doubt that they will tell this story in a way that is original, gripping and wildly entertaining. We also want to thank our partners at Ubisoft for entrusting us with this beloved property.”

Mac will executive produce the series through his production banner More Better Productions. Hawley recently signed an overall deal with FX and Disney Entertainment Television and will executive produce the series as part of his his 26 Keys production banner. His anthology series “Fargo” and “Alien: Earth” both have a home at FX. Mac’s “Welcome to Wrexham” also appeared on FX.

Since its launch in 2004, “Far Cry” has accumulated more than 100 million unique players and is one of Ubisoft’s most popular franchises. The game is a franchise of first-person shootouts in “open world playgrounds” full of memorable antagonists. The latest game “Far Cry 6” was released in 2021.

“What I love about the ‘Far Cry’ game franchise is it’s an anthology. Each game is a variation of a theme, the same way each season of ‘Fargo’ is a variation on a theme,” Hawley said. “To create a big action show that can change from year to year, while always exploring the nature of humanity through this complex and chaotic lens is a dream come true. I’m excited to partner with Rob and bring our shared irreverent, ambitious sensibility to the screen.”

“Getting to work alongside Noah Hawley is a dream realized,” Mac said. “Ubisoft has been remarkably generous, entrusting us with one of the most iconic video-game worlds ever created. And through it all, my FX family continues to lift me up with their constant belief and support.”

FX’s “Far Cry” will be executive produced by Mac, Hawley and Emilia Serrano for 26 Keys; Nick Frenkel for 3 Arts; Jackie Cohn for More Better Productions; John Campisi; and Gerard Guillemot, Margaret Boykin and Austin Dill for Ubisoft Film & Television. The series will be produced by FX Productions.