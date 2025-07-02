After 20 Years, Danny DeVito Says ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s’ Legacy Is ‘I Love Lucy’ on Acid

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” has cemented its place in TV history as the longest-running live-action sitcom ever.

In honor of 20 years and 17 seasons, Glenn Howerton, Rob Mac, Kaitlin Olson, Charlie Day and Danny DeVito took part in a PaleyLive 20th Anniversary Celebration at the DGA Theater in Hollywood on Tuesday, where they opened up about their FXX show’s legacy.

“I feel like we’ve gotten away with murder. It sounds cheesy, but I feel seen,” Howerton told TheWrap. “As writers, we’ve poured our heart and soul into the show and it really is a reflection of our sensibility as work as satirists. The fact that it’s been so widely accepted for so many years and still continues to be watched by younger folks is very validating.”

“It’s unheard of and extraordinary,” Day said. “It’s a gift horse, and for some reason I don’t look in its mouth — that’s what they say. I don’t know what the gift horse will do to you, but I don’t look in its mouth.”

Meanwhile, DeVito compared the show to another sitcom staple on the red carpet.

“When I met the guys and Kaitlin, I knew that I was joining something special. And I was right and we’ve had fun ever since,” he shared. “Every season is like base-jumping — you just let go and soar, just have an amazing time and ride the waves. The dialogue, the situations … I was a big fan of ‘I Love Lucy,’ and this is like ‘I Love Lucy’ on acid. I get to do it all.”

Olson also had fond memories of meeting her co-stars. “I never felt like an outsider, I felt welcomed from the audition. They were so generous with their laughing at everything that I did — all of them, but Glenn specifically just thought I was so funny and always made me feel so welcome,” she said in a post-screening panel. “I felt like we were a team from the beginning and we all had the same sense of humor. I still, to this day, feel like the luckiest person in the world.”

“We love each other and we love spending time with each other and we love laughing. I never laugh more than when we’re in the writers’ room, on set or in the editing room,” Mac (née McElhenney) elaborated onstage. “There have been many times throughout this season when I’ve found myself crying with laughter. And how often do you get to do that as a 36-year-old man?”

He continued, “We recognize that we’re asking people to spend 30 minutes of their day with us. We take that very seriously, so we’re going to do everything we possibly can to deliver on the promise of the show.”

“I think the fans know more about the show than we do at this point,” Day admitted, while Howerton added: “At this point, we’ve done so many episodes that it’s hard for even us to keep track of what we’ve done and what we haven’t done. Sometimes, I feel like the fans know the show better than we do.”

DeVito agreed: “It’s all about the fans. Our fans out there are rabid and I love them and they can tattoo my face anywhere they want.”

The Paley Center for Media’s PaleyLive 20th Anniversary Celebration event also featured an early screening of the Season 17 premiere — also known as the other half of the show’s “Abbott Elementary” crossover.

But which other sitcom would the gang like to work with next? Well, both Day and Howerton had the same answer: “What We Do in the Shadows.”

Meanwhile, DeVito had nothing but praise for the ABC series, saying, “That was a great experience, working with the ‘Abbott’ people.”

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” Season 17 premieres July 9 on FXX.