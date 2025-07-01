Rob Mac Explains Name-Change From Rob McElhenney in Lighthearted X Post: ‘Is It Kinda Douchey? Sure’ | Video

Call him an actor, writer, producer, director, Welsh soccer-team owner and creator of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” – just don’t call him Rob McElhenney. It’s Rob Mac now.

Legally – and for good reason, Mac said Tuesday.

The artist formerly known as McElhenney posted on his X account (still labeled Rob McElhenney) a rapid-fire, one-minute explanation for the change of his surname, which he says was given to an ancestor by a government official, anyway.

“Hi. OK, I’m gonna dedicate exactly one minute to this. Start the clock,” Mac said to kick off the rapid-fire explainer. TMZ first reported the name changed this week based on legal documents filed in Los Angeles.

“Yes, I’m shortening my name to Rob Mac,” he continued. “Mostly a stage name, but I digress. Is it kinda douchey? Sure. But the amount of time that I have wasted trying to get people to either spell or say my name correctly [cut to lots of people getting it wrong], is literally days of my life. Trust me, I added it up.”

I said what I said. pic.twitter.com/lvwKgTBBrx — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) July 1, 2025

“Still, it’s a family name, my grandparents, parents, siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins and I all share it, and I love them and I want to stay connected,” he added. “There’s heritage. Except, it’s not even really or f–king name. Not only have many generations changed its spelling, the current one was just given to my ancestor by a government official who decided that this was now the spelling.”

Mac was also the name of his “Sunny” character, so to be fair, there is heritage there, too. When he was still going by McElhenney, Mac also gained attention as a co-owner of Wrexham A.F.C., a Welsh football club, alongside Ryan Reynolds.

“But times have changed and most people already call me Rob Mac anyway,” he concluded. “My family knows me and loves me regardless of how many syllables I have, and that’s the only thing that I really care about … Honestly, call me whatever you want. Marion, Jerome, Archibald, Eric, Maurice, Stephanie, Frances, Marvin, Gordon or Sam. But maybe we just keep it simple and try Rob Mac. Let’s see how it goes.”