Heidi Klum Returns to ‘Project Runway’ in Season 21 Trailer

One day you’re in, the next day you’re out … but then one day you could be back in again.

That’s the case for Heidi Klum, who returns to host “Project Runway” as seen in the Season 21 trailer out Tuesday after exiting the fashion design competition at the end of Season 16 in 2017.

“We’re in a new home, with new rules,” the supermodel teases in the trailer, which also showcases a revamped workroom.

Joining her will be Season 4 winner Christian Siriano as mentor — since Klum’s former “Making the Cut” co-host Tim Gunn will not be returning — as well as series mainstay Nina García and new judge Law Roach.

Meanwhile, some notable contestants this time around include “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 13 star Utica, aka Ethan Mundt; as well as three previous “Project Runway” contestants — Jesus Estrada from Season 7, Caycee Black from Season 19 and Veejay Floresca from “Project Runway Philippines.”

The remaining designers are Jesus’ twin brother Antonio Estrada, Alex Foxworth, Angelo Rosa, Belania Daley, Joan Madison, Joseph McRae, Madeline Malenfant and Yuchen Han.

Joining the judges’ panel as guests this season will be Christian Cowan, Harris Reed, Jenna Lyons, Joan Smalls, Mickey Guyton, Nikki Glaser, Sara Foster, Sofía Vergara and Tyra Banks, as well as former regular judges Michael Kors and Zac Posen.

“Project Runway” Season 21 premieres July 31 on Freeform, Hulu and Disney+.