Heidi Klum Sets Return to ‘Project Runway’ After 8 Years

Heidi Klum will return to the “Project Runway” catwalk in 2025.

After taking a step back from hosting “Project Runway” in 2018 while she and Tim Gunn focused on “Making The Cut,” Klum will return to the fashion competition series in its upcoming new season, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap.

It’s unknown in what capacity Klum will return to the series, having served as host of “Project Runway” for its first first 16 seasons, as well as if Gunn, who served as mentor during those 16 seasons alongside Klum, will return as well.

Klum and Gunn departed “Project Runway” to helm Prime Video fashion competition series, “Making the Cut,” which aired its third season in fall 2022. Following their exit, model Karlie Kloss and Season 4 winner Christian Siriano took the reins as host and mentor, respectively, though Siriano served as both host and mentor during the past two seasons when Kloss took a step back as well.

The switch up in judges is part of “Project Runway’s” creative overhaul as it jumps from Bravo over to Disney, where it will now be a Freeform original series. When news of the new season was unveiled in October, Disney announced the show would be getting new hosts and judges.

“Project Runway” first launched on Bravo in 2004 before moving to Lifetime from 2009 to 2017 and eventually returning to Bravo from 2019 to 2023. The new season of “Project Runway,” which will mark its 21st installment, will air weekly on Freeform, with new episodes streaming shortly after on Disney+ and Hulu. The new season will consist of 10 episodes.

Gunn said in a 2022 interview with TheWrap that “Making the Cut” is the show he and Klum “wanted to do for years,” but, due to the success of “Project Runway,” “no one would let [them] tamper with the format.”

“Speaking as a mentor, it’s a much broader conversation than talking about a pretty dress or a dress that’s not so pretty or a janky hemline,” Gunn said at the time, referring to “Making the Cut’s” brand-centric approach. “It’s really about, well, how does this fit into the larger rubric of your brand?”