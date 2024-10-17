‘Project Runway’ Jumps From Bravo to Disney With New Hosts, Judges

“Project Runway” is headed from Bravo to Freeform with a brand-new season in 2025 with new hosts and judges.

The fashion competition show, which was helmed by Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn for its first 16 seasons, will return next year with a 10-episode season after a creative overhaul. The hosts, judges and premiere date will be announced at a later time.

After launching on Bravo — and then moving to Lifetime before eventually returning to Bravo — “Project Runway” will now be a Freeform original series, after the Disney-owned network closed a deal with “Project Runway” producer Spyglass Media Group. The new season of “Project Runway” will air weekly on Freeform, with new episodes streaming shortly after on Disney+ and Hulu.

This isn’t the first time “Project Runway” has overhauled its hosting team, with model Karlie Kloss and Season 4 winner Christian Siriano taking the reins from Klum and Gunn after they exited “Project Runway” to helm “Making the Cut,” which has aired three seasons on Prime Video. Most recently, Season 20 aired in 2023 with judges Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell journalist Elaine Welteroth.

The news comes amid Freeform’s pivot to unscripted after closing out longrunning teen-centric series “Good Trouble” and “grown-ish” earlier this year.

“‘Project Runway’ is an iconic television juggernaut that perfectly complements the pop-culture spirit at Freeform,” Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment president of scripted programming Simran Sethi said Thursday. “We are excited to welcome the original series to the Disney family and reignite the fanbase alongside Spyglass and Alfred Street, giving viewers the chance to once again share in discovering the next generation of exceptionally talented fashion designers.”

“For 20 seasons, ‘Project Runway’ has captured viewers’ attention and cultivated a loyal following,” Spyglass chariman and CEO Gary Barber added. “The series has proven to be a valuable and enduring brand worldwide, and we could not be more excited to broaden the show’s breadth of viewership within the Freeform, Hulu and Disney+ ecosystem.”

Produced by Spyglass Media Group and Alfred Street Industries, “Project Runway” is executive produced by Barber, who EPs for Spyglass, as well as Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Dan Volpe and Nan Strait, who EP for Alfred Street Industries.

“It is exciting and inspiring to have the opportunity to guide the evolution of ‘Project Runway’ for a new generation,” Cutforth said, with Lipsitz adding, “The challenge to stay relevant while the world is changing at lightning speed makes us eager to not only honor our die-hard ‘Project Runway’ fans, but also to introduce fresh and innovative ideas.”