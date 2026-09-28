Netflix Finds Its ‘Icebreaker’ Leads in Daisy Jelley and Connor Simos

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Nearly a year after Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie became household names with “Heated Rivalry,” Netflix has found the leads for its own hockey romance YA adaptation, “Icebreaker.”

Daisy Jelley and Connor Simos are set to star as Anastasia “Stassie” Allen and Nate Hawkins, respectively, in the upcoming adaptation of Hannah Grace’s “Maple Hills” book series, the streamer announced on Monday.

“She’s the transfer gunning for Olympic gold. He’s the campus star chasing the NHL,” per the logline. “But when an accident forces their teams to share one rink, Anastasia Allen and Nate Hawkins collide — and discipline gives way to obsession, because the only thing more dangerous than wanting to win is wanting each other.”

ICEBREAKER fans, meet your Anastasia “Stassie” Allen and Nate Hawkins.



Daisy Jelley and Connor Simos join the new Netflix series, based on the #1 New York Times best-selling novel by Hannah Grace. pic.twitter.com/rjgGvUpiGV — Netflix (@netflix) September 28, 2026

Created by Jade Halley Bartlett, the series comes from showrunner/writer Amanda Lasher, with author Hannah Grace also serving as an executive producer. They will all be joined by fellow EPs Alex Cooper, Matt Kaplan and Mina Lefevre for Unwell Productions.

Jelley starred in Netflix’s “Geek Girl” and will soon join Annie Murphy in teen drama “Poser” for the company. Her other credits include “How to Have Sex,” “How to Date Billy Walsh,” “Marked Men: Rule + Shaw” and “Feed.” Meanwhile, this will be Simos’ first major role following an appearance in “Subversion” with Chris Hemsworth and Lily James.