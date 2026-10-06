Casey Bloys Extends Deal to Oversee HBO Max and Paramount+ at Skydance

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Casey Bloys, the new co-chair and chief content officer of Skydance DTC, has signed a new multi-year contract extension.

According to insiders with knowledge, with Bloys’ contract with HBO slated to expire in 2027, the executive signed a multi-year extension ahead of joining the newly merged Paramount-Warner Bros., now called Skydance.

A representative for Warner Bros. did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Word of Bloys’ contract extension came hours after Skydance unveiled their new leadership team, which confirmed his position as co-chair and chief content officer for Skydance DTC. In regards to what Bloys will be overseeing for HBO Max and Paramount+, Skydance shared that he will be responsible for “original programming as well as strategy, operations, communications and performance across the company’s streaming platforms.”

In addition to Bloys, David Ellison and his co-CEO Ynon Kreiz confirmed Monday that JB Perrette, who previously served as Warner Bros. Discovery’s CEO and president of global streaming and games, would step into the position of co-chair and chief business officer of both Skydance TV and Skydance DTC, George Cheeks, who was the chair of TV media at Paramount Skydance, would become the co-chair and chief content officer at Skydance TV. They also confirmed that Mark Thompson and Bari Weiss will separately run CNN and CBS News, respectively.

“I’m incredibly proud to introduce the team that will lead Skydance forward, a group that reflects the ambition behind this historic combination,” Ellison shared in a statement. “Together, Paramount and Warner Bros. will form a creative-first home with the scale, imagination and technology to define entertainment for a generation.”

He added: “The leaders joining me have built some of the most beloved franchises and businesses in the industry, and they share a deep respect for the creative process and a belief that great stories have the power to entertain, unite and inspire audiences around the world. Their talent, experience and ambition are exactly what this moment demands, and together we will build a next-generation global media company that leads the industry in creative excellence and innovation, and delivers for audiences, creators, partners and shareholders alike.”

Kreiz expressed a similar sentiment, writing, ““Our goals as a team are to establish Skydance as the premier Hollywood content engine and home for the world’s leading storytellers, accelerate our integrated DTC platform with the best content, leading-edge technology and superior consumer experience, and optimize our highly profitable linear TV portfolio, reaching audiences globally across every entertainment vertical.”

He continued: “Together, we will: Win in storytelling by leveraging our creative capabilities, talent relationships, production prowess and expansive library of iconic IP; Build the most technologically capable media company through a modern tech platform to enhance the user experience, improve how we work and achieve operating efficiencies; and Lead in a crowded market by capitalizing on our scale, assets and global reach to compete in an evolving marketplace, drive synergies and grow our business.”