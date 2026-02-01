ESPN Closes NFL Network Acquisition

ESPN has officially closed its deal to acquire the NFL Network and other media assets from the league in exchange for a 10% stake in the sports network.

In addition to the NFL Network, ESPN will take control of the linear RedZone Channel and NFL Fantasy. Meanwhile, the league will continue to own and operate NFL Films, NFL+, NFL.com, the NFL Podcast Network, the NFL FAST channel and the official sites for the league’s 32 clubs. It will also continue to own, operate, and produce NFL RedZone and retain the rights to distribute NFL RedZone digitally.

The NFL Network will be integrated into ESPN’s direct-to-consumer streaming service at the start of the 2026 season in the fall. Fans can currently get the NFL Network through NFL+ and in the ESPN DTC-NFL+ Premium bundle.

NFL RedZone TV distribution by ESPN to pay TV providers will also begin with the 2026 season and it will continue to be a part of NFL+ Premium. NFL Fantasy will also be combined with ESPN’s Fantasy starting with the 2026 season.

An undisclosed number of NFL employees will officially become a part of ESPN in April, meaning viewers will not notice anything different until then, at the earliest. During the transition period, they will continue to drive NFL Network productions and content.

The planned reporting structures and specific oversight remain to be determined. The integration of NFL talent will be on the same timeline as employees.

“As we look to the future, NFL fans can look forward to expanded NFL programming, greater access to NFL Network, innovative fantasy experiences and unparalleled coverage of America’s most popular sport,” the NFL and ESPN said in joint statement.

The specific schedule for ESPN platforms’ increased NFL game lineup will be determined as part of the annual NFL scheduling process announced in May. Additionally, ESPN will also take over the lease of the NFL’s Los Angeles-area facility.

The Athletic first reported that the deal was approved by government regulators.

The deal was first announced back in August, with the NFL’s owners approving the deal in October. Prior to the deal closing, Disney owned 80% of ESPN, while Hearst owned the remaining 20%.

The closing comes as the NFL has the option of exercising an opt-out clause to get out of its current media rights deals after the 2028-2029 season. In 2021, the league reached agreements with Amazon, CBS, ESPN/ABC, FOX and NBC, collectively valued at over $100 billion.

Disney is also set to report its earnings for its first quarter of fiscal 2026 on Monday morning before market open.